Versie 0.91 Home Assistant is uitgebracht. Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

It’s time for release 0.91 and this release is all about streaming cameras. Home Assistant 0.90 allowed users to stream cameras in the frontend and play camera streams on Chromecasts. This release adds support to:

Record camera streams to disk with the new recording service for the camera integration

Support to ask Google Assistant to show your camera on its display or on a Chromecast

Preload streams so that bringing up a stream on a device is super fast. This can be configured on a per camera basis via the camera more info dialog.

Thanks to @hunterjm for all this work on this! Check the latest release of the Home Assistant podcast for an interview with @hunterjm about streams in Home Assistant.

We’re still in the process of updating more cameras to support the stream component. If you want to try it today, the easiest approach is to configure a generic camera with a stream_source or buy a camera that supports the standard ONVIF protocol.

A BIG shout to @awarecan, who has migrated our CI infrastructure to CircleCI and Codecov. CircleCI’s advanced caching and code splitting controls has speed up tests significantly. Codecov tracks our code coverage and generates detailed reports for each contribution to see how well it is tested.

And in case you missed the announcement, we will soon start working on an official Android app. And in case it wasn’t clear, our other announcement, that we would occassionally show ads in the UI, was an April fools joke.

We finished the great migration. All built-in platforms are now in their own folder. This means that if you had a custom component or platform that had the same name as a built-in one, you have to rename it. If you still have platforms in your custom_components/ directory in the old file format, sensor/my_platform.py , rename it to my_platform/sensor.py . It still works but it will not be supported in a future release.

Trusted networks has been updated by @awarecan to allow specifying specific uses that specific IP addresses are allowed to log into. If a user is logging in with trusted networks and there is only a single user, you can now configure it to skip the login form and automatically login. See the documentation for more info.

This release adds camera support to the ESPHome integration. If you haven’t heard about ESPHome yet, it allows you to create your own sensors and smart devices and configure them using YAML. With Home Assistant 0.91, it is now possible to integrate cameras. This means that you can have a WiFi enabled camera that integrates automatically into Home Assistant for as little as $9.

Every release our Zigbee integration is getting better thanks to the hard work by @dmulcahey, @damarco and @Adminiuga. This release introduces a brand new pairing experience. While pairing mode is enabled, any device that is getting paired will instantly show up, allowing users to configure the name and the area.

If you run hass.io on an Intel NUC and haven’t seen it yet, check out the VS Code add-on by Frenck. The full VSCode experience in your HA frontend including the HA VSCode extension preconfigured out of the box! https://t.co/7bQ6JIF8yQ#InternetOfThings #hassio pic.twitter.com/8CwTfKVJvV