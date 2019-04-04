Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.91

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.91 Home Assistant is uitgebracht. Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

0.91: More streaming, better Zigbee, cameras with ESPHome

It’s time for release 0.91 and this release is all about streaming cameras. Home Assistant 0.90 allowed users to stream cameras in the frontend and play camera streams on Chromecasts. This release adds support to:

  • Record camera streams to disk with the new recording service for the camera integration
  • Support to ask Google Assistant to show your camera on its display or on a Chromecast
  • Preload streams so that bringing up a stream on a device is super fast. This can be configured on a per camera basis via the camera more info dialog.

Thanks to @hunterjm for all this work on this! Check the latest release of the Home Assistant podcast for an interview with @hunterjm about streams in Home Assistant.

We’re still in the process of updating more cameras to support the stream component. If you want to try it today, the easiest approach is to configure a generic camera with a stream_source or buy a camera that supports the standard ONVIF protocol.

A BIG shout to @awarecan, who has migrated our CI infrastructure to CircleCI and Codecov. CircleCI’s advanced caching and code splitting controls has speed up tests significantly. Codecov tracks our code coverage and generates detailed reports for each contribution to see how well it is tested.

And in case you missed the announcement, we will soon start working on an official Android app. And in case it wasn’t clear, our other announcement, that we would occassionally show ads in the UI, was an April fools joke.

Notable breaking change

We finished the great migration. All built-in platforms are now in their own folder. This means that if you had a custom component or platform that had the same name as a built-in one, you have to rename it. If you still have platforms in your custom_components/ directory in the old file format, sensor/my_platform.py, rename it to my_platform/sensor.py. It still works but it will not be supported in a future release.

Trusted networks now support trusted users

Trusted networks has been updated by @awarecan to allow specifying specific uses that specific IP addresses are allowed to log into. If a user is logging in with trusted networks and there is only a single user, you can now configure it to skip the login form and automatically login. See the documentation for more info.

ESPHome Cameras

This release adds camera support to the ESPHome integration. If you haven’t heard about ESPHome yet, it allows you to create your own sensors and smart devices and configure them using YAML. With Home Assistant 0.91, it is now possible to integrate cameras. This means that you can have a WiFi enabled camera that integrates automatically into Home Assistant for as little as $9.

Zigbee ZHA pairing experience

Every release our Zigbee integration is getting better thanks to the hard work by @dmulcahey, @damarco and @Adminiuga. This release introduces a brand new pairing experience. While pairing mode is enabled, any device that is getting paired will instantly show up, allowing users to configure the name and the area.

VSCode hass.io add-on

If you run hass.io on an Intel NUC and haven’t seen it yet, check out the VS Code add-on by Frenck. The full VSCode experience in your HA frontend including the HA VSCode extension preconfigured out of the box! https://t.co/7bQ6JIF8yQ#InternetOfThings #hassio pic.twitter.com/8CwTfKVJvV

New Platforms

Reacties (15)

+2roeldie
4 april 2019 13:15
Wat ook echt mooi is aan Home Assistent is dat je gelijk je slimmer meter kan uitlezen. en dus kan zorgen als je zonnepanelen terug leveren je was machine aan gaat

https://www.home-assistant.io/components/dsmr/
0chriistiix
@roeldie4 april 2019 13:22
Gelukkig zijn er heel veel mooie dingen aan Home Assistent :)
+1dooiedodo
@chriistiix4 april 2019 13:29
enige nadeel is dat je nooit genoeg tijd hebt om het af te maken :P

ben een heel eind na maandje knutselen, maar nog lang niet in modus 'klaar, niets meer te tweaken' 8-)
0chriistiix
@dooiedodo4 april 2019 13:38
Klopt, herkenbaar:)
Zit er ook nog niet zo lang in, 2 maandjes en eigenlijk nog verre van klaar.
Je komt steeds weer wat nieuws tegen of een uitdaging waar je weer wat tijd in verliest.

Maar sinds enkele dagen draait het praktisch en is het nu voornamelijk de stabiliteit testen (Eindelijk schakelaars/remotes zodat de rest in het huis er ook wat mee kan zonder telefoon )

[Reactie gewijzigd door chriistiix op 4 april 2019 13:39]

0roeldie
@dooiedodo4 april 2019 13:55
ik ben ook al maanden bezig maar mijn probleem is ik wil steeds meer :P
begon ooit is met een paar lampen via Home Assistent en via de google home.
ben nu al bezig met rolgordijnen te automatiseren.

deze werkt via MQTT:
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2392856
0TheDudez
@roeldie4 april 2019 13:24
Hoe wil jij dan je wasmachine aanzetten op afstand? Door een slimme wasmachine? Je kan dan wel de stroom actieveren voor de wasmachine maar dan gaat hij nog niet draaien. Ik ben erg benieuwd hoe dat je hem dan echt laat draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheDudez op 4 april 2019 13:25]

0GertMenkel
@TheDudez4 april 2019 13:28
Welkom in de wereld van IoT :)

Praktisch zal het niet zijn zonder robotarm die de wasmachine inlaadt maar het idee is mooi.
0TheDudez
@GertMenkel4 april 2019 13:30
Mijn niet slime wasmachine is net 2 jaar oud. ;(
0killswitch
@TheDudez4 april 2019 13:31
https://www.coolblue.nl/wasmachines/wifi

Als je het met een app kunt bedienen is het vast te koppelen met hass. :)
0ThaStealth
@TheDudez4 april 2019 13:35
Of het erg nuttig is om te wassen als je zonnepanelen energie leveren betwijfel ik (nu kun je gebruik + verbruik nog wegstrepen tegenover elkaar, en het energienet dus als batterij gebruiken). Voordeliger is natuurlijk om te wassen tijdens het daltarief

Het enige voordeel van een wasmachine op afstand aanzetten is dat je hem achteraf nog kan aanzetten als je het vergeten bent, of precies wil timen dat hij klaar is op het moment dat je thuis komt (dus op een event trigger).... Je moet dan wel gezorgd hebben dat hij al ingeladen is en er wasmiddel inzit. Het voordeel weegt dus bijna niet op tegen de extra kosten.

Ik heb wel wat in elkaar geknutseld dat ik van mijn droger een push bericht krijg als hij klaar is. Mijn droger heeft de functie dat hij automatisch de trommel blijft ronddraaien als hij klaar is, en om de 15 minuten een melodietje afspeelt. Midden in de nacht is dat vrij irritant. Dus als de droger na een bepaalde tijd klaar is schakel ik de stroom uit van de droger.
0roeldie
@ThaStealth4 april 2019 14:00
op dit moment nog niet maar als de saldering er af gaat in 2023 (of eerde) dan is het in eens heel interessant
0lenwar
@ThaStealth4 april 2019 14:04
of precies wil timen dat hij klaar is op het moment dat je thuis komt (dus op een event trigger)
Bij mijn wasmachine heeft dat niet zoveel nut, omdat de wasmachine z'n programmalengte aanpast aan gemeten bevuiling en gewicht (hij wil dus op die manier 'slim' zijn). Dat doet ie ergens in het begin. Ik kan op mijn apparaat alleen instellen over hoeveel uur hij klaar moet zijn. Niet over hoeveel tijd hij moet beginnen.
0chriistiix
@TheDudez4 april 2019 13:37
Als jij een wasmachine heb die je zonder een 'start' knop aan kan zetten is het best te doen.
Je kiest de juiste programma en laat daarna een schakelaar de rest regelen.

Of een robot armpje die het knopje in drukt :)
0roeldie
@TheDudez4 april 2019 13:58
wasmachine op wifi :P
maar het was een voorbeeld. al kom je met een arduino WIFI denk ik een heel eind. :)
0haling
@roeldie4 april 2019 13:26
Bij een "domme" meter maakt dat helemaal niks uit. :Y)
