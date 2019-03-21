Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.90

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.90 Home Assistant is uitgebracht. Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van Ikea en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons forum. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

0.90: Remote UI, Streams, User Groups

It’s time for Home Assistant 0.90 and it’s just wow. This release is so packed with cool stuff that it’s difficult to even know where to start, so let’s just jump in.

The first big feature is that Home Assistant Cloud now supports remote control. This allows you to check in on your home while away from home. Get a notification that motion was detected? Now you can easily check what happened and take action while away. It works end-to-end encrypted. Only thing needed to get started is to enable it. That’s it.

For more information on how it works, check out the documentation or listen to the latest episode of the Home Assistant Podcast.

Camera streams for everyone

With this release we’re getting serious about cameras. @hunterjm has worked months on this and it’s finally ready for the first reveal. With the stream component, we will be able to forward streams from cameras in your house and repackage it into formats that your display devices understand. Previously, streaming cameras was limited to 2 frames per second and only in the frontend. For the first version we focused on the HLS format, which is supported by modern browsers and Chromecast. Each camera integration will need to be individually updated, for the first version we have only added support for the generic camera integration.

So what is possible now? You can start streaming your frontdoor feed on your TV when the doorbell rings or you can install a camera in the nursery and turn your Google Home Hub into a babymonitor.

To get started, add stream: to your configuration.yaml, configure the generic camera and start using the new camera.play_stream service.

User Groups

This has been a long time in the making, and has been worked on for a long time: you can now put users in groups to prevent them from being able to configure things from the UI. Users in the new “users” group will not see links to the configuration panel or to the developer tools. This is currently a UI feature, not a security feature. We’re working on making this a security feature by limiting access at API level too.

Smarter SmartThings

If you use Home Assistant Cloud, setting up SmartThings will now automatically leverage Cloudhooks. This means that you will not need to expose your instance to the internet to start using SmartThings. Yay for easy set up and thanks @andrewsayre! SmartThings support has also been added for 3 axis sensors and air conditioners.

Area love

This release also adds some more love to areas. Thanks to @Swamp-Ig, areas will now be included as room hints when you sync Home Assistant with Google Assistant. This should make setting up a breeze.

Areas can now also be used as targets in services. Just specify area_id instead of entity_id in your scripts or automations.

We’ve also made areas a part of the set up flow for integrations. When you add an integration, we will check which devices are added and ask you to configure them right away. That way you won’t forget.

VSCode extension

In case you missed it, earlier this week Kees Schollaart released the first version of his Home Assistant extension for the free text editor VSCode. It will connect to your instance and will provide you with entity ID autocompletion while editing your config!

New Platforms

Versienummer 0.90
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal, Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

+1Deukalion
21 maart 2019 07:50
Prachtig huis automatisering platform. Gebruik het nu 4 jaar naar volle tevredenheid.
Aangezien het gebruikersgemak bij iedere grote release verbeterd is het steeds makkelijker te gebruiken.

Wel heb je door de snelle ontwikkelingen dat de configuratie mogelijkheden soms wijzigen.
Hierdoor kan je configuratie (vaak een klein deel) of een component niet meer werken.
Dit is meestal bij de release vermeld en goed beschreven en dan vaak ook snel aan te passen en te verhelpen.
0iAmRenzo
21 maart 2019 07:48
Mooie software. Maar ingewikkeld. Ik vond het edited, testen en alles in groepen en tabs krijgen al lastig. Laat staan automatiseringen.
Daarnaast werken mijn Koogeeks nog steeds niet. Dus ik ben nu full Homekit.
