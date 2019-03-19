Mozilla heeft versie 66 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de achtste versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. De browser heeft met Quantum niet alleen een nieuw uiterlijk en logo gekregen, ook onder de motorkap is er veel veranderd. Zo zijn de prestaties van de browser engine flink verbeterd, zijn de zoek- en adresbalk gecombineerd en is er veel aan de beveiliging gesleuteld. Als een gevolg daarvan worden zogenaamde legacy extensies niet meer ondersteund. In versie 66 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: