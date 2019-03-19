Mozilla heeft versie 66 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de achtste versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. De browser heeft met Quantum niet alleen een nieuw uiterlijk en logo gekregen, ook onder de motorkap is er veel veranderd. Zo zijn de prestaties van de browser engine flink verbeterd, zijn de zoek- en adresbalk gecombineerd en is er veel aan de beveiliging gesleuteld. Als een gevolg daarvan worden zogenaamde legacy extensies niet meer ondersteund. In versie 66 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New
- Firefox now prevents websites from automatically playing sound. You can add individual sites to an exceptions list or turn blocking off. To learn more about block autoplay, which will be rolled out gradually to all users, visit the Mozilla blog.
- Improved search experience:
- Find a specific webpage faster when you have a lot of tabs open: You can now search within all of your open tabs from the tab overflow menu
- Easier search via a redesigned new tab in Private Windows
- Smoother scrolling: Scroll anchoring keeps content from jumping as images and ads load at the top of the page
- Improved performance and better user experience for extensions:
- Extensions now store their settings in a Firefox database, rather than individual JSON files, making every site you visit faster
- A redesigned keyboard shortcuts section in about:addons makes it easier to view and adjust default shortcuts
- Redesigned certificate error pages help you better understand and resolve issues, including identification of certificate issuers for anti-virus software
- Added basic support for macOS Touch Bar
- Experimenting with an improved Pocket experience in New Tab with different layouts and more topical content
- Improved performance and reduced crash rates by doubling web content loading processes from 4 to 8
- Easier, passwordless security: Added support for Windows Hello on Windows 10, allowing you to use your face, fingerprint, or external security keys for website authentication
Fixed
- The Dark and Light Firefox themes now override the system setting for title bar accent color on Windows 10
- Linux users: Resolved an issue that caused Firefox to freeze when downloading files
- Various security fixes
Changed
- System title bar is hidden by default to match Gnome guideline for Linux users
Developer
- DevTools Inspector is now fully usable when the Debugger is paused
- Lowered priority of setTimeout and setInterval during page load to improve overall page load performance
- Fixed: <button> element is no longer special cased in event dispatch, per latest specifications
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor macOS (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor macOS (Fries)