Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 66.0

Mozilla Firefox 2017 logo (75 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 66 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de achtste versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. De browser heeft met Quantum niet alleen een nieuw uiterlijk en logo gekregen, ook onder de motorkap is er veel veranderd. Zo zijn de prestaties van de browser engine flink verbeterd, zijn de zoek- en adresbalk gecombineerd en is er veel aan de beveiliging gesleuteld. Als een gevolg daarvan worden zogenaamde legacy extensies niet meer ondersteund. In versie 66 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New

Fixed

  • The Dark and Light Firefox themes now override the system setting for title bar accent color on Windows 10
  • Linux users: Resolved an issue that caused Firefox to freeze when downloading files
  • Various security fixes

Changed

  • System title bar is hidden by default to match Gnome guideline for Linux users

Developer

  • DevTools Inspector is now fully usable when the Debugger is paused
  • Lowered priority of setTimeout and setInterval during page load to improve overall page load performance
  • Fixed: <button> element is no longer special cased in event dispatch, per latest specifications

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 66.0 voor macOS (Fries)

+1MarnickS
19 maart 2019 19:23
Easier, passwordless security: Added support for Windows Hello on Windows 10, allowing you to use your face, fingerprint, or external security keys for website authentication
Kunnen addons hier dan ook gebruik van maken? Ik zou bijvoorbeeld graag in mijn password manager met Windows Hello in willen loggen.
0Shorteh
@MarnickS19 maart 2019 19:37
Hangt alsnog van de add-on af. Add-ons ondersteunde namelijk al Windows Hello. Mijn 1Password kan ik bijvoorbeeld unlocken met Windows Hello, al voor Firefox 66 uitkwam.
0MarnickS
@Shorteh19 maart 2019 19:40
Dat word dan zeuren op het Bitwarden forum... _/-\o_
0Ventieldopje
@Shorteh19 maart 2019 19:52
Same here met TouchID (Mac OSX), de 1Password addon die maakt dan ook gebruik van de desktop applicatie waardoor de addon de authenticatie niet hoeft af te handelen.

Ik denk dat de ondersteuning voor Windows Hello onderdeel is van de verdere ondersteuning van WebAuthn (wat sinds versie 60 er in zit).
+1irritableskillz
19 maart 2019 19:36
Smoother scrolling: Scroll anchoring keeps content from jumping as images and ads load at the top of the page
Hoop dat dit een beetje goed werkt. Bloedirritant als de pagina meerdere keren per minuut verspringt, omdat er een andere advertentie ingeladen moet worden.
0t-force
@irritableskillz19 maart 2019 19:45
Of je installeert uBlock Origin. Dan hoeven er ook geen advertenties meer worden geladen. Scheelt ook download tijd en dus sneller laden van de hele pagina. Bij nu.nl scheelt dat dus 5 tot soms wel 20 seconde laadtijd.
0Vincent Dave
19 maart 2019 19:46
Ff wachten op versie 66.6
