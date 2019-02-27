Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: FileZilla 3.41.0 RC1

FileZilla logo (75 pix) De release-candidate van versie 3.41.0 van de opensource-ftp-client FileZilla is verschenen. FileZilla is klein, simpel en toch compleet. Het programma is populair vanwege de geringe belasting van de systeembronnen. FileZilla is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 3.26.0 worden wachtwoorden niet langer onversleuteld en onbeveiligd op de computer opgeslagen.

Wees voorzichtig met het door SourceForge aanbevolen downloadbestand, want dat wordt vaak gebundeld met software van derden. Op deze pagina zijn installatiebestanden te vinden die geen extra componenten bevatten. Een verkeerde installatie is eenvoudig te herkennen aan het woord bundled in de bestandsnaam. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • Fixed crash if adding a bookmark with the current connection not yet having a Site Manager entry
  • Fixed a rare crash if closing FileZilla while a recursive chmod operation is still in progress
  • Fixed a rare crash if starting directory comparison on an empty directory without logical parent
  • Fixed a rare crash on changing the file list sort order when the focused item index has previously become invalid
  • Restrict the maximum length of regular expressions in filter conditions due to bugs in some implementations of the C++ Standard Library causing crashes
  • OS X: Fixed crash if the path of a file dropped on FileZilla cannot be obtained
  • Fixed order in which directories helper tools and data files are searched for
  • Fixed a rare crash if closing tab during an ongoing recursive directory deletion
Versienummer 3.41.0 RC1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website FileZilla
Download https://filezilla-project.org/download.php?show_all=1&beta=1
Licentietype GPL
FileZilla

+2broodplank
27 februari 2019 13:17
netjes dat de link verwijst naar de "niet-bundled" versie, helaas bieden ze em aan met troep erbij tegenwoordig op de "hoofd-downloadpagina" (https://filezilla-project.org/download.php?type=client), opletten dus. want als je even door klikt naar additional downloads kom je op de pagina uit zonder troep (https://filezilla-project.org/download.php?show_all=1)
