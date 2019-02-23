Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 419.17 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Anthem en DiRT Rally 2.0, verhelpt meerdere beveiligingsproblemen en voegt ondersteuning toe voor de GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een handvol problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Provides the optimal gaming experience for
Gaming Technology
- Anthem
- DiRT Rally 2.0
This driver adds security updates for driver components.
- Includes support for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- See the NVIDIA Security Bulletin 4772 for details.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Apex Legends
- Far Cry New Dawn
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Doom Eternal / Doom 2016]: Decals render as black. [2515006]
- [Battlefield V]: Screen artifacts appear in the game when Texture Filtering is set to High Quality in the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2470649]
- Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) is not available for monitors with 4k2k timings. [2496987]
- [Iray][OptiX]: Iray GPU acceleration crashes and falls back to CPU acceleration. [2503738]
- Windows 7x64/8.1x64: Fixes random application crash or TDR introduced in previous GeForce display driver 418.81. [2504448]
- [G-SYNC]: With a G-SYNC and G-SYNC Compatible display connected in clone mode, flashing occurs on games played on the G-SYNC display with G-SYNC enabled. [200482157]
- [Apex Legends]: DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG error message may appear and then the game crashes.[2503360]
- [Hitman 2]: Pixelated corruption appears in the game. [2504274]
- [HDR][Ni no Kuni 2]: Enabling HDR causes the application to crash when launched. [2483952]
- [ARK Survival]: Multiple errors and then blue-screen crash may occur when playing the game. [2453173]
- [Batman: Arkham Origins]: PhysX fog renders incorrectly [2451459]
- [Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox. [2107201]
- Random desktop flicker occurs on some multi-display PCs [2453059]