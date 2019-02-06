Er is met versienummer 4.1 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.006 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Support for NT kernel spinlocks.

Better glyph positioning in DirectWrite.

More accurate reporting of CPU information.

Context handle fixes in the IDL compiler.

Preloader fixes on macOS. Bugs fixed in 4.1 (total 30): 11070: importpfx fails, needs PFXImportCertStore implementation

33456: D3DXMatrixTransformation: Broken calculation when scalingrotation and scaling is used

38274: White water in Heroes VI (DXTn volume textures)

38558: cmd.exe bundled with Windows XP messed up when using FOR /F

39663: GOG Galaxy client 1.x hangs or reports 'Something went wrong during DeelevateStrategy' error in Win7 mode (GOG Galaxy service needs wtsapi32.WTSQueryUserToken implementation)

39890: Orcish Inn fails to start with exception System.NotImplementedException

40441: Chicken tournament crashes when loading texture

42491: wine builds are not reproducible (widl needs initializization of datatype2 in add_typedef_typeinfo)

43252: IcmpSendEcho doesn't work with a ReplySize<56

43322: Regression in Test Drive Unlimited 2, visual artifacts

44469: Multiple apps using Windows 10 v1507+ UCRT crash due to multiple missing api-ms-win-crt-private-l1-1-0.dll._o__xxx stubs/forwards (Win10 DISM pkgmgr.exe, MS DirectX Shader Compiler)

44941: Bioshock Remastered doesn't start in windowed mode

45326: Multiple 64-bit kernel drivers crash on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.__C_specific_handler (NoxPlayer 6.x, MTA:SA 1.5.x)

45447: [World of Tanks] Borderless window broken since 1.0.2

46137: NI Kontakt 5 crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.?_Getcat@?$time_get@_WV?$istreambuf_iterator@_WU?$char_traits@_W@std@@@std@@@std@@SAIPAPBVfacet@locale@2@PBV42@@Z

46298: Middle-earth: Shadow of War (steam appid 356190) crashes on launch

46303: Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos (Czech language) can't be installed from CD

46453: The Testament of Sherlock Holmes crashes while loading level with builtin d3dx9_43

46465: Visual Studio 2015 crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll._Equivalent

46469: Only the first XInput controller is detected in wine 4.0

46479: 64-bit mono crashes in RtlAddGrowableFunctionTable

46482: Gas Guzzlers Combat Carnage crashes when changing screen resolution

46485: PBM_STEPIT crashes with division by zero when MinVal == MaxVal == 0

46488: Diablo 2 LoD: Direct3D regression: Unhandled exception: Access_violation (c0000005)

46489: ClrMamePro crashes on update attempt

46494: 64bit WinMerge crash after clicking "About WinMerge"

46499: Multiple games crash in GetRawInputData when exiting(House Party, Murderous Pursuits, ICEY)

46520: Kindred Spirits on the Roof crashes

46536: Empire Earth (GOG version) main menu rendering is broken

46569: ToDoList 7.1 : fails to launch after WINE upgrade to 4.0 version