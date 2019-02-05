AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit drivers meer aan. De release notes voor versie 19.2.1 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Support For
Fixed Issues
- APEX Legends
- The Division 2 Private Beta
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- Up to 5% performance improvement with AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.1 on a Radeon RX Vega 64.
Known Issues
- Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.
- Radeon Settings may fail to install while doing a software update on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.
- Some displays may experience a loss of video when launching a fullscreen application with Radeon FreeSync enabled.
- Anthem may experience a white screen or corruption while playing or launching the game.
- Radeon Settings may experience a crash if the user changes tabs quickly with a very large game list.
- Fixed an issue where Radeon Settings update notifications may suggest older driver releases to upgrade to.
- HDMI Underscan settings may not retain after system restart.
- Radeon ReLive may intermittently experience captured recordings or Instant Replays with inverted colors.
- Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off.
- Game Advisor may fail to load compatibility information for games when the gaming library is very large.
- Pixel Format settings may not retain after system restart.
- Scene Editor may have issues with scrolling when many elements are added to a scene.
- Custom settings in Radeon WattMan may sometimes fail to apply on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- Game and VR Streaming options may be missing in Radeon Settings after a clean installation or Radeon Software upgrade.