Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.2.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit drivers meer aan. De release notes voor versie 19.2.1 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Support For
  • APEX Legends
  • The Division 2 Private Beta
  • Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
    • Up to 5% performance improvement with AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.1 on a Radeon RX Vega 64.
Fixed Issues
  • Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.
  • Radeon Settings may fail to install while doing a software update on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.
  • Some displays may experience a loss of video when launching a fullscreen application with Radeon FreeSync enabled.
  • Anthem may experience a white screen or corruption while playing or launching the game.
  • Radeon Settings may experience a crash if the user changes tabs quickly with a very large game list.
  • Fixed an issue where Radeon Settings update notifications may suggest older driver releases to upgrade to.
  • HDMI Underscan settings may not retain after system restart.
  • Radeon ReLive may intermittently experience captured recordings or Instant Replays with inverted colors.
Known Issues
  • Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off.
  • Game Advisor may fail to load compatibility information for games when the gaming library is very large.
  • Pixel Format settings may not retain after system restart.
  • Scene Editor may have issues with scrolling when many elements are added to a scene.
  • Custom settings in Radeon WattMan may sometimes fail to apply on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Game and VR Streaming options may be missing in Radeon Settings after a clean installation or Radeon Software upgrade.

Versienummer 19.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-2-1
Bestandsgrootte 327,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

05-02-2019 11:09
Elzooi

05-02-2019 • 11:09

Elzooi

AMD

AMD Radeon Software

0TheTeek
5 februari 2019 11:20
Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.

Eindelijk..., jemig wat was dat irritant zeg, midden in je scherm een Rode, groene of blauwe vlek...
0iCore
@TheTeek5 februari 2019 11:22
Mij vriend op zijn Nvidia kaart had dat ook, ik dacht dus dat een game bug was. ?
