Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 418.81 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave laat onder meer prestatieverbeteringen zien wanneer er van G-Syn en SLI gebruik gemaakt wordt op kaarten uitgerust met een Pascal of Maxwell gpu. Ook is er ondersteuning aanwezig voor enkele mobiele GeForce RTX-gpus en de Port Royal-test van Futuremark 3DMark. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een handvol problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

New Features

Implemented performance improvements on multiple titles, such as Witcher 3 when using G-SYNC and SLI on Pascal and Maxwell GPUs.



Gaming Technology

Includes support for new GeForce RTX laptops, and delivers the optimum performance in Futuremark's 3DMark Port Royal benchmark, which has just added a new feature test for NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).



Added or updated the following SLI profiles: Anthem

Assetto Corsa Competizione - AFR enabled for Turing GPUs

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - AFR enabled for Turing GPUs

Life is strange Season 2 - AFR enabled for Turing GPUs

NBA 2K19 - AFR enabled for Turing GPUs

Space Hulk Tactics - AFR enabled for Turing GPU Fixed Issues in this Release [Gamestream][OS HDR]: Stream is not set to launch in HDR despite having HDR display attached to the PC and client. [2467526]

[GeForce Experience]: Share FPS overlay appears in the Twitter UWP app from the Microsoft Store. [2465033]

[G-SYNC]: Flickering may occurs in games if G-SYNC is enabled. [2399845]

[G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled, after hot-pugging a G-SYNC display and then a G-SYNC Compatible display, the right half of the G-SYNC Compatible display may go blank. [200484819] Windows 10 Open Issues [GeForce RTX 20 series]: Event ID 14 error appears in event viewer logs when Digital Vibrance setting is changed. [2488424]

[SLI][Shadow of the Tomb Raider][G-SYNC]: Flickering occurs in the game when launched with SLI, HDR, and G-SYNC enabled [200467122]

[G-SYNC]: With a G-SYNC and G-SYNC Compatible display connected in clone mode, flashing occurs on games played on the G-SYNC display with G-SYNC enabled. [200482157]

[HDR][Ni no Kuni 2]: Enabling HDR causes the application to crash when launched. [2483952]

[ARK Survival]: Multiple errors and then blue-screen crash may occur when playing the game. [2453173]

[Batman: Arkham Origins]: PhysX fog renders incorrectly [2451459]

[Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox. [2107201]

Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) is not available for monitors with 4k2k timings. [2496987]

Random desktop flicker occurs on some multi-display PCs [2453059]