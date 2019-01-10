Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.85

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.85 Home Assistant is uitgebracht en inmiddels is er ook alweer een kleine update verschenen. Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van Ikea en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons forum. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

0.85: ESPHome, Plum Lightpad, OpenSenseMap

Warning: Slugify changed, which can impact entity ID creation if the entities had names with either a - or characters outside of A-Z and the integration has no unique IDs. We now better handle the characters and substitute it with an alternative instead of removing that character.

Read this breaking change warning? Good. Let’s get started. This is the first release of 2019 and it covers a whopping 4 weeks, as we skipped the last release of the year to focus on friends and family. This is going to be a great year and we’re planning a lot of cool stuff. If you haven’t seen it yet, check the State of the Union to see what we have planned.

We’ve been so good at taking a break, that we pushed Lovelace as the default UI to 86 to make sure it’s super polished. We expect just bug fixes between 85 and 86, so feel free to check it out!

We’re also busy churning through the backlog of open PRs for Home Assistant (170 as of now), if you did a contribution over the past 4 weeks, we’ll get to it soon.

During the break we’ve launched the Home Assistant Data Science Portal. It explains all the data that Home Assistant stores and how you can get a data science environment going to explore it yourself.

This release also features native support for ESPHome, a system for managing ESP8266 and ESP32 microchips with a YAML config inspired by Home Assistant. The native API replaces MQTT for ESPHome firmwares and is designed specifically for Home Assistant and absolute efficiency. It also comes with a Hass.io add-on to make configuration even easier.

New Platforms

0CollisionNL
10 januari 2019 10:07
Op advies van wat HA forum bezoekers wacht ik tegenwoordig tot de X.XX.1 versie aangezien er nogal wat bugs zitten in de .0 release. Maar wel weer een mooie update!
