Microsoft heeft versie 15.9.5 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
These are the customer-reported issues addressed in 15.9.5:
- VSX1000: No enough information has been provided to MSBuild in order to establish a connection to a Remote Server.
- Visual C++ 2017 Redistributable for ARM64 is not available via visualstudio.com.
- VC Runtime Redistributable Update for VS 15.9 deletes Registry Key. This fix may have an increased chance of requiring a reboot of the machine in order to install an updated VC++ Redistributable package.
- Incorrect codegen in managed c++ with List to List assignment.
- Can't connect to mac build host after Visual Studio 15.9.4 update.
- Resource directories missed in incremental builds with
AndroidAarLibraryitems.
- Lots of external assembly references - JNI ERROR (app bug): local reference table overflow (max=512).
- The Unity Editor has been updated to 2018.3. For more information, please visit the Unity website.
- SSDT: We enabled SQL projects to build schemas that have non-clustered columnstore indexes on an indexed views.
- SSDT: We fixed a significant performance issue in the schema compare tool when generating a script.
- SSDT: We fixed the schema drift detection logic in the schema compare tool which forced a new comparison to reenable scripting and publishing actions.