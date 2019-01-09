Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 15.9.5

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 15.9.5 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

These are the customer-reported issues addressed in 15.9.5:

Versienummer 15.9.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
