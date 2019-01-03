Assembly, een van de oudste programmeertalen, wordt tegenwoordig vaak gebruikt voor het optimaliseren van toepassingen. Nasm kan assemblycode omzetten in verschillende binaire objectformaten, zoals elf , coff , Mach-O , win32 en win64. De programmeurs blijven Nasm verder ontwikkelen, waardoor inmiddels ondersteuning voor Intels AVX-512 en SGX is toegevoegd. Versie 2.14.02 van Nasm is sinds kort beschikbaar, voorzien van de volgende lijst met aanpassingen:

Version 2.14.02 Fix crash due to multiple errors or warnings during the code generation pass if a list file is specified. Version 2.14.01 Create all system-defined macros defore processing command-line given preprocessing directives (-p, -d, -u, --pragma, --before).

If debugging is enabled, define a __DEBUG_FORMAT__ predefined macro. See section 4.11.7.

Fix an assert for the case in the obj format when a SEG operator refers to an EXTERN symbol declared further down in the code.

Fix a corner case in the floating-point code where a binary, octal or hexadecimal floating-point having at least 32, 11, or 8 mantissa digits could produce slightly incorrect results under very specific conditions.

Support -MD without a filename, for gcc compatibility. -MF can be used to set the dependencies output filename. See section 2.1.7.

Fix -E in combination with -MD. See section 2.1.21.

Fix missing errors on redefined labels; would cause convergence failure instead which is very slow and not easy to debug.

Duplicate definitions of the same label with the same value is now explicitly permitted (2.14 would allow it in some circumstances.)

Add the option --no-line to ignore %line directives in the source. See section 2.1.33 and section 4.10.1. Version 2.14 Changed -I option semantics by adding a trailing path separator unconditionally.

Fixed null dereference in corrupted invalid single line macros.

Fixed division by zero which may happen if source code is malformed.

Fixed out of bound access in processing of malformed segment override.

Fixed out of bound access in certain EQU parsing.

Fixed buffer underflow in float parsing.

Added SGX (Intel Software Guard Extensions) instructions.

Added +n syntax for multiple contiguous registers.

Fixed subsections_via_symbols for macho object format.

Added the --gprefix, --gpostfix, --lprefix, and --lpostfix command line options, to allow command line base symbol renaming. See section 2.1.28.

Allow label renaming to be specified by %pragma in addition to from the command line. See section 6.9.

Supported generic %pragma namespaces, output and debug. See section 6.10.

Added the --pragma command line option to inject a %pragma directive. See section 2.1.29.

Added the --before command line option to accept preprocess statement before input. See section 2.1.30.

Added AVX512 VBMI2 (Additional Bit Manipulation), VNNI (Vector Neural Network), BITALG (Bit Algorithm), and GFNI (Galois Field New Instruction) instructions.

Added the STATIC directive for local symbols that should be renamed using global-symbol rules. See section 6.8.

Allow a symbol to be defined as EXTERN and then later overridden as GLOBAL or COMMON. Furthermore, a symbol declared EXTERN and then defined will be treated as GLOBAL. See section 6.5.

The GLOBAL directive no longer is required to precede the definition of the symbol.

Support private_extern as macho specific extension to the GLOBAL directive. See section 7.8.5.

Updated UD0 encoding to match with the specification

Added the --limit-X command line option to set execution limits. See section 2.1.31.

Updated the Codeview version number to be aligned with MASM.

Added the --keep-all command line option to preserve output files. See section 2.1.32.

Added the --include command line option, an alias to -P (section 2.1.18).

Added the --help command line option as an alias to -h (section 3.1).

Added -W, -D, and -Q suffix aliases for RET instructions so the operand sizes of these instructions can be encoded without using o16, o32 or o64.