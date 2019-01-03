Assembly, een van de oudste programmeertalen, wordt tegenwoordig vaak gebruikt voor het optimaliseren van toepassingen. Nasm kan assemblycode omzetten in verschillende binaire objectformaten, zoals elf, coff, Mach-O, win32 en win64. De programmeurs blijven Nasm verder ontwikkelen, waardoor inmiddels ondersteuning voor Intels AVX-512 en SGX is toegevoegd. Versie 2.14.02 van Nasm is sinds kort beschikbaar, voorzien van de volgende lijst met aanpassingen:
Version 2.14.02
Version 2.14.01
- Fix crash due to multiple errors or warnings during the code generation pass if a list file is specified.
Version 2.14
- Create all system-defined macros defore processing command-line given preprocessing directives (-p, -d, -u, --pragma, --before).
- If debugging is enabled, define a __DEBUG_FORMAT__ predefined macro. See section 4.11.7.
- Fix an assert for the case in the obj format when a SEG operator refers to an EXTERN symbol declared further down in the code.
- Fix a corner case in the floating-point code where a binary, octal or hexadecimal floating-point having at least 32, 11, or 8 mantissa digits could produce slightly incorrect results under very specific conditions.
- Support -MD without a filename, for gcc compatibility. -MF can be used to set the dependencies output filename. See section 2.1.7.
- Fix -E in combination with -MD. See section 2.1.21.
- Fix missing errors on redefined labels; would cause convergence failure instead which is very slow and not easy to debug.
- Duplicate definitions of the same label with the same value is now explicitly permitted (2.14 would allow it in some circumstances.)
- Add the option --no-line to ignore %line directives in the source. See section 2.1.33 and section 4.10.1.
- Changed -I option semantics by adding a trailing path separator unconditionally.
- Fixed null dereference in corrupted invalid single line macros.
- Fixed division by zero which may happen if source code is malformed.
- Fixed out of bound access in processing of malformed segment override.
- Fixed out of bound access in certain EQU parsing.
- Fixed buffer underflow in float parsing.
- Added SGX (Intel Software Guard Extensions) instructions.
- Added +n syntax for multiple contiguous registers.
- Fixed subsections_via_symbols for macho object format.
- Added the --gprefix, --gpostfix, --lprefix, and --lpostfix command line options, to allow command line base symbol renaming. See section 2.1.28.
- Allow label renaming to be specified by %pragma in addition to from the command line. See section 6.9.
- Supported generic %pragma namespaces, output and debug. See section 6.10.
- Added the --pragma command line option to inject a %pragma directive. See section 2.1.29.
- Added the --before command line option to accept preprocess statement before input. See section 2.1.30.
- Added AVX512 VBMI2 (Additional Bit Manipulation), VNNI (Vector Neural Network), BITALG (Bit Algorithm), and GFNI (Galois Field New Instruction) instructions.
- Added the STATIC directive for local symbols that should be renamed using global-symbol rules. See section 6.8.
- Allow a symbol to be defined as EXTERN and then later overridden as GLOBAL or COMMON. Furthermore, a symbol declared EXTERN and then defined will be treated as GLOBAL. See section 6.5.
- The GLOBAL directive no longer is required to precede the definition of the symbol.
- Support private_extern as macho specific extension to the GLOBAL directive. See section 7.8.5.
- Updated UD0 encoding to match with the specification
- Added the --limit-X command line option to set execution limits. See section 2.1.31.
- Updated the Codeview version number to be aligned with MASM.
- Added the --keep-all command line option to preserve output files. See section 2.1.32.
- Added the --include command line option, an alias to -P (section 2.1.18).
- Added the --help command line option as an alias to -h (section 3.1).
- Added -W, -D, and -Q suffix aliases for RET instructions so the operand sizes of these instructions can be encoded without using o16, o32 or o64.