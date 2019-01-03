Voor het beveiligen van verbindingen over openbare netwerken kunnen verschillende protocollen worden gebruikt, zoals het veel toegepaste ipsec . StrongSwan is een ipsec-implementatie voor Android-, Linux-, FreeBSD-, iOS- en macOS-systemen. Ondersteuning voor ike v1, ikev2 en ipv6 is aanwezig, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. De ontwikkelaars hebben strongSwan 5.7.2 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 5.7.2 For RSA with PSS padding, the TPM 2.0 specification mandates the maximum salt length (as defined by the length of the key and hash). However, if the TPM is FIPS-168-4 compliant, the salt length equals the hash length. This is assumed for FIPS-140-2 compliant TPMs, but if that's not the case, it might be necessary to manually enable charon.plugins.tpm.fips_186_4 if the TPM doesn't use the maximum salt length.

Directories for credentials loaded by swanctl are now accessed relative to the loaded swanctl.conf file, in particular, when loading it from a custom location via --file argument. The base directory, which is used if no custom location for swanctl.conf is specified, is now also configurable at runtime via SWANCTL_DIR environment variable.

If RADIUS Accounting is enabled, the eap-radius plugin will add the session ID (Acct-Session-Id) to Access-Request messages, which e.g. simplifies associating database entries for IP leases and accounting with sessions (the session ID does not change when IKE_SAs are rekeyed, #2853).

All IP addresses assigned by a RADIUS server are included in Accounting-Stop messages even if the client did not claim them, allowing to release them early in case of connection errors (#2856).

Selectors installed on transport mode SAs by the kernel-netlink plugin are now updated if an IP address changes (e.g. via MOBIKE) and it was part of the selectors.

No deletes are sent anymore when a rekeyed CHILD_SA expires (#2815).

The bypass-lan plugin now tracks interfaces to handle subnets that move from one interface to another and properly update associated routes (#2820).

Only valid and expected inbound IKEv2 messages are used to update the timestamp of the last received message (previously, retransmits also triggered an update).

IKEv2 requests from responders are now ignored until the IKE_SA is fully established (e.g. if a DPD request from the peer arrives before the IKE_AUTH response does, 46bea1add9).

Delayed IKE_SA_INIT responses with COOKIE notifies we already recevied are ignored, they caused another reset of the IKE_SA previously (#2837).

Active and queued Quick Mode tasks are now adopted if the peer reauthenticates an IKEv1 SA while creating lots of CHILD_SAs.

Newer versions of the FreeBSD kernel add an SADB_X_EXT_SA2 extension to SADB_ACQUIRE messages, which allows the kernel-pfkey plugin to determine the reqid of the policy even if it wasn't installed by the daemon previously (e.g. when using FreeBSD's if_ipsec(4) VTIs, which install policies themselves, 872b9b3e8d).

Added support for RSA signatures with SHA-256 and SHA-512 to the agent plugin. For older versions of ssh/gpg-agent that only support SHA-1, IKEv2 signature authentication has to be disabled via charon.signature_authentication.

The sshkey and agent plugins support Ed25519/Ed448 SSH keys and signatures.

The openssl plugin supports X25519/X448 Diffie-Hellman and Ed25519/Ed448 keys and signatures when built against OpenSSL 1.1.1.

Support for Ed25519, ChaCha20/Poly1305, SHA-3 and AES-CCM were added to the botan plugin.

The mysql plugin now properly handles database connections with transactions under heavy load (#2779).

IP addresses in ha pools are now distributed evenly among all segments (#2828).

Private key implementations may optionally provide a list of supported signature schemes, which, as described above, is used by the tpm plugin because for each key on a TPM 2.0 the hash algorithm and for RSA also the padding scheme is predefined.

The testing environment is now based on Debian 9 (stretch) by default. This required some changes, in particular, updating to FreeRADIUS 3.x (which forced us to abandon the TNC@FHH patches and scenarios, 2fbe44bef3) and removing FIPS-enabled versions of OpenSSL (the FIPS module only supports OpenSSL 1.0.2).

Most test scenarios were migrated to swanctl.