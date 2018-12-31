Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Rust 1.31.1

Rust is een programmeertaal bedacht door Graydon Hoare en oorspronkelijk ontwikkeld door Mozilla. Het is deels geïnspireerd op de programmeertaal C, maar kent syntactische en semantische verschillen. Het focust op veiligheid en beoogt moderne computersystemen efficiënter te benutten. Het wordt ingezet door onder ander Cloudflare, OVH, Mozilla, Deliveroo, Coursera, AppSignal en Threema. Versie 1.31.1 is onlangs uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

What's in 1.31.1 stable

This patch release fixes a build failure on powerpc-unknown-netbsd by way of an update to the libc crate used by the compiler.

Additionally, the Rust Language Server was updated to fix two critical bugs. First, hovering over the type with documentation above single-line attributes led to 100% CPU usage:
/// Some documentation
#[derive(Debug)] // Multiple, single-line
#[allow(missing_docs)] // attributes
pub struct MyStruct { /* ... */ }

Go to definition was fixed for std types: Before, using the RLS on HashMap, for example, tried to open this file
~/.rustup/toolchains/stable-x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu/lib/rustlib/src/rust/libstd/collections/hash/map.rs

and now RLS goes to the correct location (for Rust 1.31, note the extra src):
~/.rustup/toolchains/stable-x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu/lib/rustlib/src/rust/s
Versienummer 1.31.1
Releasestatus Final
Website The Rust Programming Language Blog
Download https://www.rust-lang.org/install.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 31-12-2018 16:240

Lees meer

Software development

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank en Intermediair de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2018 Hosting door True