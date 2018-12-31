Rust is een programmeertaal bedacht door Graydon Hoare en oorspronkelijk ontwikkeld door Mozilla. Het is deels geïnspireerd op de programmeertaal C, maar kent syntactische en semantische verschillen. Het focust op veiligheid en beoogt moderne computersystemen efficiënter te benutten. Het wordt ingezet door onder ander Cloudflare, OVH, Mozilla, Deliveroo, Coursera, AppSignal en Threema. Versie 1.31.1 is onlangs uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

What's in 1.31.1 stable



This patch release fixes a build failure on powerpc-unknown-netbsd by way of an update to the libc crate used by the compiler.



Additionally, the Rust Language Server was updated to fix two critical bugs. First, hovering over the type with documentation above single-line attributes led to 100% CPU usage:

/// Some documentation

#[derive(Debug)] // Multiple, single-line

#[allow(missing_docs)] // attributes

pub struct MyStruct { /* ... */ }



Go to definition was fixed for std types: Before, using the RLS on HashMap, for example, tried to open this file

~/.rustup/toolchains/stable-x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu/lib/rustlib/src/rust/libstd/collections/hash/map.rs



and now RLS goes to the correct location (for Rust 1.31, note the extra src):

~/.rustup/toolchains/stable-x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu/lib/rustlib/src/rust/s