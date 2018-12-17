Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Serato DJ Pro 2.1 / Lite 1.1

Serato heeft updates van zijn Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht, met 2.1 voor de Pro-smaak en 1.1 voor de Lite-smaak als versienummers. Beide zijn de doorontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de doorontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De lijsten met veranderingen voor deze uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

Serato DJ Pro 2.1

New Features
  • Added new Serato Play Expansion Pack
  • Added streaming support for SoundCloud Go+
  • Added streaming support for TIDAL
  • Added post-fader effects for Rane Seventy-Two (Firmware update required)
  • Added fader start for Rane Seventy-Two (Firmware update required)
  • Added beat jump controls to Rane Seventy-Two screen (Firmware update required)
  • Added reverse for Rane Twelve (by pressing Cue Mode + Play/Pause)
  • All 14 day Free Trials have been reset
Other Changes
  • Fixed an issue where Relocate Lost Files would not work
  • Fixed an issue where library tags are required to be rescanned
  • Fixed an issue causing frames to drop during Serato Video recording
  • Fixed an issue where some files would analyze a very slow rate
  • Fixed an issue where full scale tracks would show clipping (red) channel VU meters incorrectly
  • Adjusted pitch nudge +/- buttons to be the same orientation as pitch sliders in extended view
  • Fixed an issue turning iTunes OFF and ON would hide BPM or Key tags in the library
  • Fixed an issue with 2018 MacBook Pros where no audio would output if headphones are connected before opening Serato DJ Pro
  • Fixed an issue changing the deck layer on Denon DJ SC5000/Rane Twelve would stop active video recording
  • Fixed an issue changing the deck layer on Denon DJ SC5000 will stop an active recording
  • Fixed an issue where if a track has blank "artist" Key and BPM would not display on Rane Seventy-Two
  • Fixed an issue with Pitch, Nudge and Range controls missing when MIDI mode was enabled
  • Fixed an issue with AM Mode missing track/artist info on left deck
  • Fixed an issue loading tracks to the prepare panel with the Rane Seventy-Two
  • Fixed an issue where the Serato DJ Pro logo would show incorrectly
  • Fixed an audio smoothing issue with Rane Twelve when scratching at a slow speed
  • Fixed an issue with FX paddles incorrectly engaging on Rane Seventy-Two
  • Fixed an issue where Rane Seventy-Two screen would not update Sync state
  • Fixed an issue where AUX channel not available in GUI after power cycle on Rane Seventy-Two
  • Fixed a drawing anomaly in the Setup screen
  • Fixed a potential hang on exit
  • Updated tooltips and translations
Serato DJ Lite 1.1

New Features
  • Added new Serato Play Expansion Pack
  • Added streaming support for SoundCloud Go+
  • Added streaming support for TIDAL
Other Changes
  • Fixed an issue where Relocate Lost Files would not work
  • Fixed an issue where the Serato DJ Lite logo would show incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue with 2018 MacBook Pros where no audio would output if headphones are connected before opening Serato DJ Lite
  • Fixed an issue where full scale tracks would show clipping (red) channel VU meters incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue where library tags are required to be rescanned
  • Fixed a potential hang on exit

Versienummer Pro 2.1 / Lite 1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Serato
Download https://serato.com/dj/pro/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

17-12-2018 14:06
3 • submitter: Choenzer

17-12-2018 • 14:06

3 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Choenzer

Bron: Serato

Lees meer

Audio Dj Muziek

+1eYaTed
17 december 2018 15:21
Ken dit niet, ken wel virtual dj. Iemand ervaring met deze of is er een specifiek topic op het forum (niet gevonden) met de verschillende softwares?

wat apps:
seratjo dj
atomix virtual dj
mixxx
zulu dj software
algoriddim djay
dex 3
native instruments traktor Pro
ableton live
magix digital
pioneer recordbox
mixxvibes cross dj

En op welk device draait dat het best? mac, windows, ipad, ... ? heb je wel degelijk een computer nodig of is een tablet genoeg?
Zoveel vragen, @FeaR @Tweakers.net misschien een dedicated artikel met wat tests over de verschillende apps/software? De feestdagen komen eraan en leuk om eens eigen software en automatisch te laten mixen ipv een spotify of apple music te gebruiken.
+1Mr-D.
@eYaTed17 december 2018 15:39
voor een complete versie moet je wel een stevige I5 proccesor hebben of I7
ik draai dit op mijn laptop en is hardware activated en werkt net zo goed of zo beter dan rekordbox

en hiermee kan je niet automatisch mixen
en de betaalde app is alleen maar om effecten of sampels aan te sturen van af je tablet en niet voor de muziek zelf.
het werkt bv met zoiets

https://prod.pioneerdj.co...x2/black/ddj-sx2-main.jpg

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr-D. op 17 december 2018 15:51]

+1Rolfski
@eYaTed17 december 2018 16:49
De "grote drie" in de DJ wereld zijn:
- Pioneer Rekordbox, erg populair geworden de afgelopen jaren omdat je Pioneer gear veel tegenkomt in de clubwereld.
- Serato DJ, vooral in Amerika populair en bij turntablists en open format DJ's
- Traktor van Native Instruments, groot geworden in de house wereld en populair bij veel techno DJ's

Bovenstaande platforms werken uitstekend op Mac en PC, wat beperkter op dit moment met Ipad. Het meest uitgebreide programma voor iPad is dit moment Djay for iOS.
