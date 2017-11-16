Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 388.31 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers voegen onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de GeForce GTX 1070 Ti en bevatten verder optimalisaties voor de spellen Star Wars Battlefront II, Injustice 2 en Destiny 2. De changelog laat verder nog enkele bugfixes zien en een handvol problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Provides the optimal gaming experience for
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Injustice 2
- Destiny 2
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- EVE Valkyrie - Warzone
- Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017)
Changes and Fixed Issues
- Injustice 2 - Good
- Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017) - Fair
Windows 10 Issues
- Micro-stuttering occurs in games when GPU monitoring tools are monitoring GPU power (“Power” monitoring enabled). [2016377]
- [GeForce GTX 1080][eGPU][notebook]: NVIDIA driver could not find compatible graphics hardware on the Alienware Amplifier. [2010511]
- [3D Vision Notebook]: There is no “Set stereoscopic 3D" link available in the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200341834]
- [GeForce GTX 970M][]Notebook][Pattern Design Software]: Objects drawn in the application are not visible. [1992543]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
- [GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]
- [Kepler GPUs][StarWars Battlefront II]: The system hangs when launching the game in DirectX 12 API mode. [200362843]
- [Windows 10 Fall Creators Update]: Color settings made in the NVIDIA Control Panel are not preserved across a system reboot or restart. [2009433]