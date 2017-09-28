Mozilla heeft versie 56 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de laatste versie die nog ondersteuning voor legacy plug-ins biedt. Nieuw in versie 56 is onder meer de mogelijkheid om screenshots te maken, zijn updates vanaf nu een stuk kleiner en is het instellingenmenu aangepast. Zo kan er naar een specifieke instelling worden gezocht, is de indeling logischer gemaakt en zijn de beschrijvingen verbeterd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New
Changed
- Launched Firefox Screenshots, a feature that lets users take, save, and share screenshots without leaving the browser
- Added support for address form autofill (en-US only)
- Updated Preferences
- Added search tool so users can find a specific setting quickly
- Reorganized preferences so users can more easily scan settings
- Rewrote descriptions so users can better understand choices and how they affect browsing
- Revised data collection choices so they align with updated Privacy Notice and data collection strategy
- Media opened in a background tab will not play until the tab is selected
- Improved Send Tabs feature of Sync for iOS and Android, and Send Tabs can be discovered even by users without a Firefox Account
Developer
- Replaced character encoding converters with a new Encoding Standard-compliant implementation written in Rust
- Added hardware acceleration for AES-GCM
- Updated the Safe Browsing protocol to version 4
- Reduced update download file size by approximately 20 percent
- Improved security for verifying update downloads
Unresolved
- Added Layout Panel to CSS Grid DevTools
- Users running Firefox for Windows over a Remote Desktop Connection (RDP) may find that audio playback is disabled due to increased security restrictions. Learn how to mitigate this issue until it is corrected in an upcoming release
- Startup crashes with 64-bit Firefox on Windows 7, for users of Lenovo's "OneKey Theater" software for IdeaPad laptops. To fix this crash, please re-install 32-bit Firefox.
- Startup crash with RelevantKnowledge adware installed. Firefox Support has helpful instructions to remove it.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor OS X (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor OS X (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 56.0 voor OS X (Fries)