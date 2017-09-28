Mozilla heeft versie 56 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de laatste versie die nog ondersteuning voor legacy plug-ins biedt. Nieuw in versie 56 is onder meer de mogelijkheid om screenshots te maken, zijn updates vanaf nu een stuk kleiner en is het instellingenmenu aangepast. Zo kan er naar een specifieke instelling worden gezocht, is de indeling logischer gemaakt en zijn de beschrijvingen verbeterd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

