Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van Rainlendar verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een kalender op de desktop weer te geven. Rainlendar is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en is volledig naar eigen hand te zetten. Zo zijn de taal en het uiterlijk aan te passen, kan een alarm worden ingesteld en kan een todo-list worden bijgehouden. Rainlendar is beschikbaar in een gratis Lite- en een betaalde Pro-uitvoering. De laatstgenoemde, die ongeveer tien euro kost, biedt de mogelijkheid om de kalender te delen met anderen en heeft ondersteuning voor synchronisatie met Outlook en Google Calendar. Sinds betabuild 149 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Rainlendar 2.14 BETA build 152 changes: Relative snooze values did not work in the alarm.

The startup executable path is not changed unless the file doesn't exist anymore.

Boolean variables for windows are shown in the context menu.

Improvements for high DPI screens.

Calendars are reloaded on if modified when the options are applied

The task position is storead as meta tag for Toodledo

Calendar selection is cleared for read only evemts and tasks

Removed dependency to libpng12 Rainlendar 2.14 BETA build 151 changes: Todo date controls were set to year 2001 on Mac.

Dock icon did not show the correct date on Mac.

Skin did not use correct language if Traditional Chinese was selected.

The alarm window has a max height and can be resized horizontally.

Normal tooltips are disabled in Windows 7.

Modifying event on yandex.ru's CalDAV calendar gave 500 error.

Snooze menu shows the target time Rainlendar 2.14 BETA build 150 changes: Timezones are matched by the tzid instead the location.

Alarm would sometimes show incorrect target if the event had multiple alarms.

Rainlendar could sometimes crash when it refreshed the events and tasks after the computer resumed from sleep.

Fixed the crash problem in macOS Sierra. Install instructions for Windows: Make a backup (File->Backup in Rainlendar's manager dialog) Download the zip file from above Uncompress the contents of the zip over your current Rainlendar installation (C:\Program Files\Rainlendar2) Download and install the Visual Studio 2017 runtime (unless you've done it already): 32-bit: go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=746571

64-bit: go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=746572 Run Rainlendar2.exe