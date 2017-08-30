Citrix heeft een nieuwe versie uitgegeven van XenApp en XenDesktop. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 7.15 en is voorzien van het LTSR -stempel waarvan de voordelen op deze pagina uiteengezet worden. XenDesktop is een virtual desktop infrastructure, of kortweg vdi, voor het aanbieden van een gevirtualiseerde Windows desktop-omgeving. XenApp neemt het aanbieden van applicaties voor zijn rekening. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De what's new sectie van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR



For an overview of features that have been added since the XenApp and XenDesktop 7.6 LTSR release, see xenapp-xendesktop-715-ltsr-feature-summary-comparison-to-76-ltsr.pdf.



The product release also includes the following new, modified, and enhanced features since XenApp and XenDesktop 7.14.1.



VDA installation on machines without Microsoft Media Foundation

Most supported Windows editions come with Microsoft Media Foundation already installed. If the machine on which you're installing a VDA does not have Media Foundation (such as N editions), several multimedia features will not be installed and will not work. You can acknowledge the limitation, or end the VDA installation and restart it later, after installing Media Foundation. In the graphical interface, this choice is offered in a message. In the command line, you can use the /no_mediafoundation_ack option to acknowledge the limitation.



Upgrading a XenApp 6.5 worker to a new VDA

After migrating a XenApp 6.5 farm, you can upgrade a XenApp 6.5 worker to a new VDA. Previously, running the XenApp and XenDesktop installer on the worker server automatically removed the XenApp 6.5 software and then installed the new VDA. Now, you first remove HRP7 and the XenApp 6.5 software from the server., using separate processes. Then, you install the new VDA. For details, see Upgrade a XenApp 6.5 worker to a new VDA.



MCS supports generation 2 VMs



When using Microsoft System Center Virtual Machine Manager to provide VMs, you can now use Machine Creation Services (MCS) to provision generation 2 VMs.



Local Host Cache

During a new installation of XenApp and XenDesktop, Local Host Cache is enabled by default. Connection leasing is disabled by default. After an upgrade, the Local Host Cache setting is unchanged. For example, if Local Host Cache was enabled in the earlier version, it remains enabled in the upgraded version. If Local Host Cache was disabled (or not supported) in the earlier version, it remains disabled in the upgraded version.



Director

Application Failure monitoring. Director extends the Trends view with the Application Failures tab to display historical failures associated with published applications. You can see faults and errors that have occurred while launching or running of a selected application or process during a selected time period. This information enables you to comprehend and troubleshoot application-specific issues. For more information, see Historical application failure monitoring in Troubleshoot applications. By default, failures of applications hosted on Server OS VDAs are monitored. You can modify the monitoring settings through the Monitoring Group Policies: Enable monitoring of application failures, Enable monitoring of application failures on Desktop OS VDAs, and List of applications excluded from failure monitoring. For more information, see Policies for application failure monitoring in Monitoring policy settings. This feature requires Delivery Controller(s) and VDAs version 7.15 or later. Desktop OS VDAs of Windows Vista or later, and Server OS VDAs of Windows Server 2008 or later are supported.



Virtual Delivery Agents (VDAs) 7.15

After upgrading your VDAs from version 7.9, 7.11, 7.12, 7.13, or 7.14 you do not need to update the machine catalog's functional level. The default (7.9 (or newer ...)) remains the current functional level. For information, see VDA versions and functional levels.



Citrix Licensing 11.14

Citrix Licensing 11.14 contains new features and fixed and known issues.



Session Recording 7.15

Load balancing for Session Recording: This experimental feature, present in XenApp and XenDesktop 7.14, is not included in this release.