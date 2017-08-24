Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 385.41 WHQL

Door , 5 reacties, bron: nVidia

nVidia logo (45 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 385.41 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, ARK: Survival Evolved, F1 2017, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, Quake Champions Early Access en de open bèta van Destiny 2. De changelog laat verder nog een enkele bugfix zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready
  • Provides the optimal gaming experience for:
    • Destiny 2 PC Open Beta
    • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
    • ARK: Survival Evolved
    • F1 2017
    • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
    • Quake Champions Early Access.
Feature Changes
  • Removed nvtray process.
    • Effective with GeForce Experience 3.9 and later.
    • Eliminated NVIDIA Tray icon from Windows task manager.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Destiny 2
  • Faith of Danschant
  • Lawbreakers
  • Secret World Legends
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords
Added or updated the following Whisper Mode profiles:
  • F1 2017
  • Destiny 2 - beta
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 - Excellent
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 385.41
  • [GeForce GTX 970][Quantum Break]: Drop in frame rate occurs when playing the game. [1955903]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
  • [SLI + HDR][Multi-GPU][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1][DirectX 12]: Corruption occurs in the game. [200339275]
  • [HDR][GeForce 1080][Battlefield 1]: There is heavy color saturation when the display is set to non-native resolutions and refresh rates. [200339279]
  • [GeForce GTX 1070][Surround]: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround. [1932397]
  • [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: With G-Sync enabled, stuttering occurs when playing games on the external display. [1931970]
  • [GeForce GTX 1050 Ti][The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth]: Low frame rate and lagging occurs when playing the game in full-screen mode. [200332803]
  • [Notebook][Minecraft]: Low frame rates when playing the game in full-screen mode on Optimus notebooks. [1976442]

Versienummer 385.41 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.com/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 435,78MB
Licentietype Freeware
+1 Nicked
24 augustus 2017 23:35
Ik ben benieuwd wanneer ze de driver gaan opsplitsen in verschillende onderdelen. 400+ mb voor drivers, kom op man...
0 jimzz
24 augustus 2017 22:06
Ik vraag me af wat deze drivers dan gaan doen voor pubg. Het loopt al vele malen beter en met kleine aanpassinkjes is het met gelukt om 60fps redelijk stabiel te houden met een gtx 1070 op ultra settings (1080p). Wat ik zo gek vind is zodra je een flatgebouw (niet gewone huisjes) in loopt zoals in georgopol dan droppen de frames van 120fps naar 55fps en na een tijdje is het weer redelijk 60 binnen en 100+ buiten. V-sync beperkt bij mij het stotteren enigszins, maar toch blijft het gek dat ie soms hele hoge fps haalt en soms hele lage alsof iemand de host is zoals bijv in gta v (waar een te trage host ook impact heeft op de rest vd spelers). Ik ga het straks meteen uitproberen in ieder geval en laten we hopen dat dit nu een beetje opgelost is. Het is namelijk niet zo dat ie binnen meer moet renderen, je zou juist zeggen dat ie binnen minder werk hoeft te verrichten omdat ie niet de gehele view distance hoeft te renderen. Maar goed wat dat betreft heb ik er ook niet veel verstand van haha.
0 flippiej
@jimzz24 augustus 2017 22:32
Als je met een 1070 al redelijk flinke drops hebt, kan je je voorstellen hoe mensen met oudere videokaarten er last van kunnen hebben en optimalisatie nog wel gewenst is. Maar volgens mij zorgt deze driver alleen voor een verbetering van de NVIDIA HBAO+ and ShadowPlay Highlights opties die recent zijn toegevoegd.

Ik hoop vooral dat er een keer fatsoenlijke SLI support nog gaat komen die werkt, momenteel doet de driver niets anders dan alternate frame rendering 1 forceren (wat overigens bij mij het spel laat crashen bij het opstarten, single gpu mode is voor mij de enige optie). Maar ach zolang het spel niet verder verslechterd qua prestaties ben ik voorlopig wel tevreden.
0 jeroenk13
@jimzz24 augustus 2017 22:56
PUBG heeft laatste Shadowplay Highlights ondersteuning toegevoegd. Misschien dat er hier nog optimalisaties / bugfixes voor te doen zijn vanuit de Shadowplay side ?
0 archie2012
24 augustus 2017 22:40
Mooi dat NVIDIA al zijn drivers heeft geoptimaliseerd voor PES 2018, ben benieuwd naar de demo. :)
