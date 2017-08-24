Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 385.41 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, ARK: Survival Evolved, F1 2017, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, Quake Champions Early Access en de open bèta van Destiny 2. De changelog laat verder nog een enkele bugfix zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Game Ready
Feature Changes
- Provides the optimal gaming experience for:
- Destiny 2 PC Open Beta
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- F1 2017
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Quake Champions Early Access.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- Removed nvtray process.
- Effective with GeForce Experience 3.9 and later.
- Eliminated NVIDIA Tray icon from Windows task manager.
Added or updated the following Whisper Mode profiles:
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Destiny 2
- Faith of Danschant
- Lawbreakers
- Secret World Legends
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- F1 2017
- Destiny 2 - beta
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 385.41
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 - Excellent
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [GeForce GTX 970][Quantum Break]: Drop in frame rate occurs when playing the game. [1955903]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
- [SLI + HDR][Multi-GPU][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1][DirectX 12]: Corruption occurs in the game. [200339275]
- [HDR][GeForce 1080][Battlefield 1]: There is heavy color saturation when the display is set to non-native resolutions and refresh rates. [200339279]
- [GeForce GTX 1070][Surround]: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround. [1932397]
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: With G-Sync enabled, stuttering occurs when playing games on the external display. [1931970]
- [GeForce GTX 1050 Ti][The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth]: Low frame rate and lagging occurs when playing the game in full-screen mode. [200332803]
- [Notebook][Minecraft]: Low frame rates when playing the game in full-screen mode on Optimus notebooks. [1976442]