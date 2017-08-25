Een nieuwe update voor versie 3.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde contentserver en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Allow searching for books in a virtual library using a new 'vl:' prefix.

Server: Show file sizes in the tooltips for the download buttons. Closes tickets: 1708762

Server: Reduce the grid view minimum cover thumbnail size from 150px to 105px.

Narrow layout: Fix wasted space to the left of the comments in the Book details panel. Bug fixes Server: Fix downloading files via the list of formats not working when launching calibre from the home screen on iOS.

Browser viewer: Fix controls help overlay not being displayed the first time the viewer is used.

MOBI Output: Fix a regression causing a crash for some input documents that specify text-transform or font-variant CSS properties. Closes tickets: 1711776

DOCX Input: Fix framed lists being rendered with the frame inside the bullets instead of outside it. Closes tickets: 1709569

Fix a regression that could cause conversion to crash when using the first-letter CSS pseudo selector and outputting to MOBI or DOCX. Closes tickets: 1711224

Conversion: Fix remove first image option not working for comic input with the disable comic processing option.Closes tickets: 1709150

Server: Fix tooltip not working in the cover grid view. Closes tickets: 1708760

Workaround for Qt bug that prevented using the shift and ctrl keys with the touchscreen.

Linux: fix native KDE file dialog not working on older systems.

Linux: Fix KDE dialogs not supporting multiple file name filter groups.

Fix libraries being sorted alphabetically by full path rather than just library name.

Server: Allow hyphens in user names.

calibredb.exe: Fix misleading error message when connecting to a server with incorrect username or password. New news sources Paris Review and Public Domain Review by fenuks by fenuks

IDPixel and The Insider by bugmen00t Improved news sources Asian review of Books

Financial Times

National Post

Go Comics