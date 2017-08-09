Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Jaikoz 9.2.0

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: begintmeta, bron: Jaikoz Audio Tagger

Voor het beheren van de metatags in audiobestanden kun je Jaikoz gebruiken. Dit is een audiotagger die gebruikmaakt van MusicBrainz en Discogs om de juiste metadata te achterhalen. Dat kan op basis van de al aanwezige metatags, maar ook op basis van een audiovingerafdruk via Acoustid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze productpagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 9.2.0 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Improvement
  • Special processing for Add composer to album title when only one disc of BoxSet
  • Show license Purchase Date in About dialog
  • Add manual Classical music exception list, i.e this release is not Classical
  • Store classical composers list in properties file
  • Lookup AcousticBrainz info directly from acousticbrainz.org
Bug fixes
  • Help/ID3 Specification link does not work
  • Multiple PERFORMERS not being saved to Flac
  • Match to Specified MusicBrainz Id allowing invalid null to be sent to MusicBrainz
  • isGoodArtistTitleMatch() doesnt work well for Classical music, Classical should be calling ClassicalMusicArtistCreditChecker
  • Database not large enough for some songs metadata
  • Cannot read mp4s that use 64bit value for encoding Music data length
  • Windows 1730 God mode bug
  • Update Copyright Date at bottom of window
  • Classical Album with two different album artists set for different tracks

Versienummer 9.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Java, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Jaikoz Audio Tagger
Download http://www.jthink.net/jaikoz/jsp/download/start.jsp
Licentietype Shareware
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

Jaikoz nog geen prijs
Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*