Voor het beheren van de metatags in audiobestanden kun je Jaikoz gebruiken. Dit is een audiotagger die gebruikmaakt van MusicBrainz en Discogs om de juiste metadata te achterhalen. Dat kan op basis van de al aanwezige metatags, maar ook op basis van een audiovingerafdruk via Acoustid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze productpagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 9.2.0 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Improvement Special processing for Add composer to album title when only one disc of BoxSet

Show license Purchase Date in About dialog

Add manual Classical music exception list, i.e this release is not Classical

Store classical composers list in properties file

Lookup AcousticBrainz info directly from acousticbrainz.org Bug fixes Help/ID3 Specification link does not work

Multiple PERFORMERS not being saved to Flac

Match to Specified MusicBrainz Id allowing invalid null to be sent to MusicBrainz

isGoodArtistTitleMatch() doesnt work well for Classical music, Classical should be calling ClassicalMusicArtistCreditChecker

Database not large enough for some songs metadata

Cannot read mp4s that use 64bit value for encoding Music data length

Windows 1730 God mode bug

Update Copyright Date at bottom of window

Classical Album with two different album artists set for different tracks