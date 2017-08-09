Voor het beheren van de metatags in audiobestanden kun je Jaikoz gebruiken. Dit is een audiotagger die gebruikmaakt van MusicBrainz en Discogs om de juiste metadata te achterhalen. Dat kan op basis van de al aanwezige metatags, maar ook op basis van een audiovingerafdruk via Acoustid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze productpagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 9.2.0 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:
Improvement
Bug fixes
- Special processing for Add composer to album title when only one disc of BoxSet
- Show license Purchase Date in About dialog
- Add manual Classical music exception list, i.e this release is not Classical
- Store classical composers list in properties file
- Lookup AcousticBrainz info directly from acousticbrainz.org
- Help/ID3 Specification link does not work
- Multiple PERFORMERS not being saved to Flac
- Match to Specified MusicBrainz Id allowing invalid null to be sent to MusicBrainz
- isGoodArtistTitleMatch() doesnt work well for Classical music, Classical should be calling ClassicalMusicArtistCreditChecker
- Database not large enough for some songs metadata
- Cannot read mp4s that use 64bit value for encoding Music data length
- Windows 1730 God mode bug
- Update Copyright Date at bottom of window
- Classical Album with two different album artists set for different tracks