Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 384.94 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor diverse spellen. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een probleem wat wel al bekend is, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:
Provides the optimal gaming experience
Provides the optimal VR gaming experience
- LawBreakers
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Fortnite Early Access
- Dark and Light
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- EVE: Valkyrie's "Ultra" graphics update.
3D Vision Profiles Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- IL-2: Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad
- Lawbreakers
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 384.94
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Not Recommended
- Lawbreakers - Fair
- ARK: Survival Evolved - Not Recommended
Windows 10 Issues
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 980][IL2-Sturmovik Battle of Stalingrad]: There is no performance improvement under DirectX 11 after enabling SLI. [1903543]
- [Star Ruler 2]: The game crashes within minutes of gameplay. [1945976]
- [Titan Xp][Mass Effect - Andromeda]: After launching the game in full-screen mode, HDR cannot be enabled from the in-game HDR settings. [200315052]
- [GeForce TX 1070/1080][Shadow Warrior 2]: Windows HDR settings conflict with ingame HDR settings, resulting in color over-saturation. [1882582]
- [GeForce GTX 970][Gears of War 4]: The game may freeze with Release 384 drivers. [1954654]
- [GeForce GTX 780/780 Ti][NieR:Automata]: The screen may freeze during gameplay. 1892334]
- [Titan X][Watch Dogs 2]: The game may crash when launched. [1952270]
- [GeForce GTX][DNF]: Poor game performance. [1936955]
- [Windows Store - Channel 9 / rPlay]: In full-screen mode, the application playback becomes choppy and then the application crashes. [1953090]
- [GeForce GTX 980][DisplayPort]: There is no signal on the monitor after turning the monitor off and then back on. [1904801]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
- [GeForce GTX 1070][Surround]: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround. [1932397]
- [GeForce GTX 1070][Doom]: The GPU clocks remain running at high performance speeds after exiting from the game. [1954033]
- [GeForce GTX 970][Quantum Break]: Drop in frame rate occurs when playing the game. [1955903]