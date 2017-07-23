Er is met versienummer 2.13 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.705 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.13 (total 33):
- Unicode data updated to Unicode 10.0.0.
- Nicer looking default mouse cursors.
- Persistent connections support in WinHTTP.
- Message Framing protocol support in WebServices.
- Improved metafile support in GdiPlus.
- Debug registers support in x86-64 exception handling.
- Anti-aliasing improvements in DirectWrite.
- 32418: Skylanders Spyro's Adventure can't find USB RFID reader, needs hid.dll.HidD_SetOutputReport implementation
- 36612: valgrind shows a definite leak in winhttp/tests/notification.c
- 36613: valgrind shows an unintialized write in winhttp/tests/notification.c
- 38296: Ion Assault (Steam) crashes before the main menu (IWMReader::QueryInterface doesn't support IWMReaderAdvanced2, 'ae14a945-b90c-4d0d-9127-80d665f7d73e')
- 39833: File not found error when loading fmod audio in Dungeon of the Endless
- 42275: Biet-O-Matic chm help without directory entry
- 42528: Grand Theft Auto 5 crashes while loading
- 42537: Tomb Raider 2013 has medium graphic glitches
- 42653: Wine x64 does not set debug registers in exception record
- 42918: Command and Conquer Red Alert 3: should display at least silhouette (pSkipConstants parameter for D3DXCreateEffectEx is ignored)
- 43099: The Technomancer requires MFCreateSourceReaderFromByteStream implementation
- 43112: Guitar Pro 7 needs msvcp140.dll._Stat
- 43160: The Witcher 3: puppeteer lines appearing on character
- 43194: Uprising/Uprising 2: 3D world not displayed (solid grey/black screen)
- 43196: Eve Online Crash on macos wined3d-csmt.dll.so buffer_destroy_buffer_object()
- 43231: Dai-Senryaku Perfect 3.0:Not draw background with GDI.
- 43265: Regression makes Steam game Rabi-Ribi run too fast
- 43268: Wargaming.net Game Center needs msvcp140.dll._To_byte
- 43275: Sacred Gold v2.28 (GOG.com): invisible characters
- 43283: Crazyracing KartRider: Crashes on startup on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.IoCreateNotificationEvent
- 43295: BitLord crashes on unimplemented function IPHLPAPI.DLL.if_nametoindex
- 43302: widl incorrectly generates _Proxy functions in header
- 43303: PHP crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.acosh
- 43304: PHP crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.atanh
- 43305: numpy crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.log1p
- 43307: Wargaming Game Center periodically crashes with msvcp140.dll._Current_get
- 43312: valgrind shows a definite leak in dlls/d2d1/tests/d2d1.c
- 43315: Steam fails to start [After update Thu, 06 Jul 2017]
- 43317: Icons has a pink color background
- 43334: winealsa.drv: Warning while building (GCC 7.1.1)
- 43341: valgrind shows some definite leaks in dlls/gdiplus/tests/graphicspath.c
- 43348: valgrind shows some definite leaks in dlls/msacm32/tests/msacm.c
- 43373: valgrind shows an invalid free in dlls/dwrite/tests/font.c