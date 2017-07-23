Er is met versienummer 2.13 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.705 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Unicode data updated to Unicode 10.0.0.

Nicer looking default mouse cursors.

Persistent connections support in WinHTTP.

Message Framing protocol support in WebServices.

Improved metafile support in GdiPlus.

Debug registers support in x86-64 exception handling.

Anti-aliasing improvements in DirectWrite. Bugs fixed in 2.13 (total 33): 32418: Skylanders Spyro's Adventure can't find USB RFID reader, needs hid.dll.HidD_SetOutputReport implementation

36612: valgrind shows a definite leak in winhttp/tests/notification.c

36613: valgrind shows an unintialized write in winhttp/tests/notification.c

38296: Ion Assault (Steam) crashes before the main menu (IWMReader::QueryInterface doesn't support IWMReaderAdvanced2, 'ae14a945-b90c-4d0d-9127-80d665f7d73e')

39833: File not found error when loading fmod audio in Dungeon of the Endless

42275: Biet-O-Matic chm help without directory entry

42528: Grand Theft Auto 5 crashes while loading

42537: Tomb Raider 2013 has medium graphic glitches

42653: Wine x64 does not set debug registers in exception record

42918: Command and Conquer Red Alert 3: should display at least silhouette (pSkipConstants parameter for D3DXCreateEffectEx is ignored)

43099: The Technomancer requires MFCreateSourceReaderFromByteStream implementation

43112: Guitar Pro 7 needs msvcp140.dll._Stat

43160: The Witcher 3: puppeteer lines appearing on character

43194: Uprising/Uprising 2: 3D world not displayed (solid grey/black screen)

43196: Eve Online Crash on macos wined3d-csmt.dll.so buffer_destroy_buffer_object()

43231: Dai-Senryaku Perfect 3.0:Not draw background with GDI.

43265: Regression makes Steam game Rabi-Ribi run too fast

43268: Wargaming.net Game Center needs msvcp140.dll._To_byte

43275: Sacred Gold v2.28 (GOG.com): invisible characters

43283: Crazyracing KartRider: Crashes on startup on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.IoCreateNotificationEvent

43295: BitLord crashes on unimplemented function IPHLPAPI.DLL.if_nametoindex

43302: widl incorrectly generates _Proxy functions in header

43303: PHP crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.acosh

43304: PHP crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.atanh

43305: numpy crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.log1p

43307: Wargaming Game Center periodically crashes with msvcp140.dll._Current_get

43312: valgrind shows a definite leak in dlls/d2d1/tests/d2d1.c

43315: Steam fails to start [After update Thu, 06 Jul 2017]

43317: Icons has a pink color background

43334: winealsa.drv: Warning while building (GCC 7.1.1)

43341: valgrind shows some definite leaks in dlls/gdiplus/tests/graphicspath.c

43348: valgrind shows some definite leaks in dlls/msacm32/tests/msacm.c

43373: valgrind shows an invalid free in dlls/dwrite/tests/font.c