Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 384.76 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Lawbreakers en Spider-man: Homecoming VR. Een nieuwe toevoeging aan de drivers is de DX12-ondersteuning voor GeForce GTX 400- en 500-videokaarten. Ook is er een debug-optie aan het Nvidia Control Panel toegevoegd. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een probleem dat wel al bekend is, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:

New Features

NVIDIA Control Panel: Added debug option in the Help menu. Selecting this option removes all overclocking performance and power settings.

Provides the optimal gaming experience for:

Lawbreakers

Spider-man: Homecoming VR

Added or updated the following SLI profiles:

FIFA 17

Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:

No 3D Vision profiles had been added yet in Release 384

Added or updated the following 3D Compatibility Mode profiles:

No compatibility mode profiles had been added yet in Release 384

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 384.76

[NVIDIA Control Panel][Command & Conquer Tiberium Alliances]: Fixed a typo in the game name on the Stereoscopic 3D Compatibility page. [1441041]

[3DVision]: CPU bottleneck occurs when 3DVision is enabled. [1823627]

[GeForce GTX 1080/1070/1060][Prey (2)]: Large amount of stuttering occurs throughout gameplay. [1902201]

[Gamestream][DirectX 12 titles]: DirectX 12 titles fail to capture when streaming. [1903492]

[Firefall]: The game does not run. [1911485]

[GeForce GTX 970][SLI][Norton 360]: SLI cannot be enabled unless Norton 360 is disabled or in Safe mode. [1919094]

[Doom 2016][Vulkan API]: Glitches occur when using the Vulkan API. [1935744]

[No Man's Sky][SLI]: Texture corruption appears in the game with SLI enabled. [200257478]

[Windows Store video app]: Video playback is choppy with V-Sync OFF. [200314351]

Windows 10 Open Issues

[VR Funhouse]: The game crashes upon hot-unplugging and then hot-plugging the HMD device. [200321374]

[GeForce GTX 780/780 Ti][NieR:Automata]: The game freezes. [1892334]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meier's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC]: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][ShadowPlay][For Honor]: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]

[SLI][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Gears of War 4]: Level loading may hang. [1826307]

[GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.

Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]

Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931]

Windows 7 Open Issues