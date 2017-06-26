Versie 3.3 van AnyDesk is uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik wordt of een eenmalige vergoeding gevraagd, of een lager bedrag per jaar. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. In versie 3.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Address book: The name of an address can be set now on adding it to the address book.

Address book: Tags can now be renamed and removed from the tag tree view directly (on the left). Right click on a tag to choose.

Address book: Added commands 'Expand All' and 'Collapse All' to the tag tree view. Right click on a tag or the tag tree view itself to choose.

Address Book: If a user action fails an error info dialog will be shown now.

When adding an address from the speed dial to the address book, a dialog will be shown now.

When connecting to a multi monitor system, AnyDesk now automatically switches to the primary monitor. Fixed Bugs Fixed a crash after installing AnyDesk on Windows XP.

Address book: Fixed selected tags view layout (on top).

Fixed service crash after installation due to invalid install parameters.

Fixed a crash on closing a session using OpenGL.

Using the mirror driver the backend detected more monitors than physically available, in case a software for virtual monitor creation is installed. Other Changes Address Book: The list view now auto-sizes its columns.

Most text edits now select their content on getting keyboard focus.