Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AnyDesk 3.3

Door , 5 reacties, bron: AnyDesk Linkedin Google+

AnyDesk logo (75 pix)Versie 3.3 van AnyDesk is uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik wordt of een eenmalige vergoeding gevraagd, of een lager bedrag per jaar. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. In versie 3.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Address book: The name of an address can be set now on adding it to the address book.
  • Address book: Tags can now be renamed and removed from the tag tree view directly (on the left). Right click on a tag to choose.
  • Address book: Added commands 'Expand All' and 'Collapse All' to the tag tree view. Right click on a tag or the tag tree view itself to choose.
  • Address Book: If a user action fails an error info dialog will be shown now.
  • When adding an address from the speed dial to the address book, a dialog will be shown now.
  • When connecting to a multi monitor system, AnyDesk now automatically switches to the primary monitor.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a crash after installing AnyDesk on Windows XP.
  • Address book: Fixed selected tags view layout (on top).
  • Fixed service crash after installation due to invalid install parameters.
  • Fixed a crash on closing a session using OpenGL.
  • Using the mirror driver the backend detected more monitors than physically available, in case a software for virtual monitor creation is installed.
Other Changes
  • Address Book: The list view now auto-sizes its columns.
  • Most text edits now select their content on getting keyboard focus.

Versienummer 3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Bestandsgrootte 1,70MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download

Update-historie

Lees meer

AnyDesk geen prijs bekend
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (5)

Reactiefilter:-1505+13+20+30Ongemodereerd2
+1 Karizma
26 juni 2017 10:47
Iemand ervaring hiermee? Op dit moment gebruik ik TeamViewer, maar word langzamerhand wel ziek van al die popups etc. :'(
Reageer
+1 mugen4u
@Karizma26 juni 2017 10:54
Iemand ervaring hiermee? Op dit moment gebruik ik TeamViewer, maar word langzamerhand wel ziek van al die popups etc. :'(
Pros & Cons
There's plenty to like about this remote access program:

Pros:

Supports unattended access
Clean and uncluttered interface
Small download size (just over 1 MB)
Connection IDs are easy to remember
Supports file transfers
Can run in fullscreen mode
Includes text chat capabilities
Supports sending keyboard shortcuts
Portable option available

Cons:

Might be a little confusing to use at first
Reageer
0 Multispeed
@Karizma26 juni 2017 10:58
Ik heb een hele tijd gecorrespondeerd met een verkoper omdat wij ook graag teamviewer zakelijk willen vervangen voor AnyDesk. Echter bevat AnyDesk op dit moment nog niet alle functies die wij nodig zijn.

Zoals bijvoorbeeld het prompt voor aantekeningen welke je krijgt na het sluiten van de verbinding. enz. Maar op het moment dat een aantal voor ons belangrijke features wel aanwezig zijn stappen we gelijk over! Ik houd de programma updates dus goed in de gaten :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Multispeed op 26 juni 2017 11:15]

Reageer
+1 commentator
26 juni 2017 10:53
Nog geen ervaring mee, maar ga dit zeker eens proberen
Reageer
0 renedis
26 juni 2017 11:04
Kan aan mij liggen maar het logo doet mij extreem veel denken aan het NPO 1 logo.

Naast dat ben ik benieuwd wat dit programmaatje mij kan leveren. TeamViewer begint mij redelijk uit de strot te komen met al die pop-ups en prijzen.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*