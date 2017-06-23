Een nieuwe update voor versie 3.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde content server en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Edit metadata dialog: Allow right clicking the Paste ISBN button to instead paste an identifier with a different prefix. Closes tickets: 1698543

Tag browser: Add an option to control the spacing between items

Add an option in Preferences->Look & feel to show individual layout buttons in the status bar, as was the case in calibre 2.x

Edit metadata dialog: Add buttons to easily set/clear Yes/no columns. Closes tickets: 1698331

Support for RAR 5.0 format RAR and CBR files Bug Fixes Version 3.1.1 fixes a regression in 3.1.0 that prevented the standalone calibre-server.exe from working on Windows and macOS

Content server: Fix various bugs in the SSL implementation causing aborted transfers when enabling SSL in the server

Content server: Fix connections not being closed after errors/timeouts on the server side

Fix an error during startup on Windows systems where the home directory is in a character encoding different from the system encoding. Closes tickets: 1699435

Edit book: Fix escaping of text for regular expression searches unnecessarily escaping spaces.

Get Books: Search the entire catalog, including restricted books. Closes tickets: 1698943

Fix regression in previous release that caused the Tag browser view to jump around when renaming items.

Splash screen: Fix text vertical overlap for some systems/font sizes.

Server: --daemonize option should not be present on Windows and macOS as it does not work on those platforms.

macOS: Fix some keyboard shortcuts not working in calibre 3.0. Closes tickets: 1698545

Server interface: Fix error in the Browse all downloaded page when the book list mode is set to detailed list.

Get books: Update amazon.fr and ebooks.com plugins for website changes.

Content server: Fix for home screen being empty if the path to the calibre library has a trailing slash. Closes tickets: 1698489

Content server: Fix the new server interface not working with the --url-prefix option when the trailing slash is omitted on the URL used in the browser. Closes tickets: 1698406

Google images metadata download plugin: Fix for change in website causing no covers to be downloaded Improved news sources The Times

Wall Street Journal

New Yorker

BBC News