Bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi3 of een Linux-, macOS-, of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.46.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Release 0.46.1
  • Support for renaming ZWave values (@armills - #7780) (zwave docs)
  • Dsmr5 revert (@aequitas - #7900) (sensor.dsmr docs)
  • Fix typos in Wunderground component (Percipitation -> Precipitation) (@mje-nz - #7901) (sensor.wunderground docs)
  • Mqtt cover: Making command topic optional and add ability to set up/down position including ability to template the value (@cribbstechnologies - #7841) (cover.mqtt docs)
  • Media Player - OpenHome: Fixed metadata issue (@bazwilliams - #7932) (media_player.openhome docs)
  • Sensor - MetOffice: Fix last updated date (@cyberjacob - #7965) (sensor.metoffice docs)
  • Prevent Roku doing I/O in event loop (@balloob - #7969) (media_player.roku docs)

0.46: Rachio sprinklers, Netgear Arlo cameras and Z-Wave fans

It’s time for 0.46! This release does not have too many new integrations, instead it focussed on bug fixes.

New platforms
  • Template light (@cribbstechnologies - #7657) (light.template docs) (new-platform)
  • Support for GE Zwave fan controller (@armills - #7767) (zwave docs) (fan.zwave docs) (new-platform)
  • Rachio (Sprinklers) (@Klikini - #7600) (switch.rachio docs) (new-platform)
  • Introduced support to Netgear Arlo Cameras (@tchellomello - #7826) (arlo docs) (camera.arlo docs) (sensor.arlo docs) (new-platform)
Breaking changes
  • The USPS sensor entity names have changed as there are now two. One for packages and one for mail. Config will now also use scan_interval instead of update_interval (@happyleavesaoc - #7655) (sensor.usps docs) (breaking change)
  • Automation state trigger: From/to checks will now ignore state changes that are just attribute changess (@amelchio - #7651) (automation.state docs) (breaking change)
  • Redesign monitored variables for hp_ilo sensor. monitored_variables is now a list of name and sensor_type values (@Juggels - #7534) (sensor.hp_ilo docs) (breaking change)
    sensor:
    platform: hp_ilo
    host: IP_ADDRESS or HOSTNAME
    username: USERNAME
    password: PASSWORD
    monitored_variables:
    name: SENSOR NAME
    sensor_type: SENSOR TYPE
  • Automation - time: The after keyword for time triggers (not conditions) has been deprecated in favor of the at keyword. This resembles better what it does (old one still works, gives a warning) (@armills - #7846) (automation.time docs) (breaking change)
  • Automation - numeric_state: above and below will no longer trigger if it is equal. (@armills - #7857) (breaking change)
  • Broadlink switches: Entity ids will change for switches that don’t have a default name set. In this case the object_id is now used. (@abmantis - #7845) (switch.broadlink docs) (breaking change)
  • Disallow ambiguous color descriptors in the light.turn_on schema. This means that you can no longer specify both xy_color and rgb_color. (@amelchio - #7765) (breaking change)
Versienummer 0.46.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
