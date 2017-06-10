Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 382.53 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen DiRT 4 en Nex Machina. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een probleem wat wel al bekend is, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:
Provides the optimal gaming experience for
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- DiRT 4
- Nex Machina
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Little Nightmares
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Transformers Online
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 382.53
- Tekken 7 - Fair
- DiRT 4 - Not Recommended
- Nex Machina - Not Recommended
- Quake Champions - Good
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [DirectX 11 games]: On some titles, in-game V-Sync does not work if Fast Sync is selected from the NVIDIA Control Panel. Consequently, the game frame rate is not locked to the maximum refresh rate, resulting in possible tearing. [200304603]
- [Aerofly RC 7]: Corruption occurs in the game when shadows are enabled. [1921628]
- [OpenGL][Tombstone Enginer]: Driver update causes corruption in Tombstone engine games. [1915851]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX]: The secondary display remains blank after switching from Clone or Extended mode to secondary-only display mode. [200288996]
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [Firefox.exe]: Browser errors may occur or the browser may crash with NVIDIA drivers. [200301372]
- [Kepler GPUs][SteamVR]: The compositor fails when starting up. [1929201]
- [Power DVD 17]: The display may go blank while playing HDR video in exclusive full-screen mode. [200300818]
- [GeForce GTX 1070]: Games (Witcher 3, For Honor) do not recognize the custom refresh rates set using the NVIDIA Control Panel. [1916598]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game. [1887520]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meier's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC]: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][ShadowPlay][For Honor]: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]
- [SLI][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Gears of War 4]: Level loading may hang. [1826307]
- [GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.
- [Notebook][Pascal GPU]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]
- Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]
- Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931]
- [GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]