Er is met versienummer 2.10 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.600 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.10 (total 21):
- Initial version of the Android graphics driver.
- Dictionary support in WebServices.
- A number of Direct2D fixes.
- User interface improvements in RegEdit.
- OLE clipboard cache fixes.
- 16948: tmpfile() fails when run from Unix path
- 26388: Sound Recorder crashes on encoding PCM Sample
- 31967: Unreal Engine 3 games don't render anything on OS X
- 32563: Purebasic does not display icons in toolbar which is drawn distorted.
- 32809: Multiple applications and games need wmvcore.dll.WMCreateWriterPriv (KwSing, iMesh 7.x)
- 38093: The main character is missing/invisible in Hitchcock: The Final Cut demo
- 38328: WPS 2013 (Kingsoft) crash at install
- 38731: TopoEdit tool from Windows SDK 8.1 crashes on unimplemented function mf.dll.MFCreateTopology
- 39064: Path of Exile: resolution other than 1024x768 causes a crash
- 39367: EA Origin crashes after installing games, needs mf.dll.MFCreateMediaSession
- 39998: Medieval: Total War needs conversion from B5G5R5X1 to B5G5R5A1
- 41489: notepad++ escape key
- 42345: Dark souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin - no video
- 42421: Sniper Elite V2 has faulty color determination
- 42754: Seed of Andromeda Pre-Alpha 0.2 crashes
- 42807: Coda Finale: call to unimplemented function IPHLPAPI.DLL.GetIfTable2Ex
- 42994: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (mscoree/assembly.c)
- 43020: Guitar Pro 7 needs msvcp140.dll._To_wide
- 43053: Overexposed scene in fr-025: the.popular.demo by farbrausch
- 43097: WarBR: game (WarS v5.5 p4) crashes on start, needs WMP IOleObject::GetExtent method implementation
- 43127: Multiple 64-bit applications crash with stack overflow errors when Wine is compiled with GCC 7.x (set_context_reg in ntdll/signal_x86_64.c assumes Xmm registers are aligned)