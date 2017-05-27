Versie 3.1.4 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma is onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 3.1 is onder meer de ondersteuning voor macOS compleet en kunnen animaties als gif, mp4, mkv of ogg worden opgeslagen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat voornamelijk bugfixes zien.
Krita 3.1.4 released!
Today we’re releasing Krita 3.1.4. This strictly a bug-fix release, but everyone is encouraged to update.
- Fix a crash when trying to play an animation when OpenGL is disabled in Krita
- Fix rendering animation frames if the directory you’re trying to render to doesn’t exist
- Don’t open the tablet/screen resolution conflict dialog multiple times
- Don’t scale down previews that are too small in the transform tool: this fixes a rare crash with the transform tool
- Don’t crash when trying to close the last view on the last document while the document is modified.
- Fix a crash when cycling quickly through layers that have a color tag
- Fix loading some Gimp 2.9 files: note that Gimp 2.9’s file format is not officially supported in Krita
- Fully remove the macro recorder plugin: in 3.1.4, only the menu entries had stayed around.
- Make it impossible to hide the template selector in the new image dialog; hiding the template selector would also hide the cancel button in the dialog.