Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 27 mei 2017 17:10

Bron: Krita

Versie 3.1.4 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma is onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 3.1 is onder meer de ondersteuning voor macOS compleet en kunnen animaties als gif, mp4, mkv of ogg worden opgeslagen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat voornamelijk bugfixes zien.