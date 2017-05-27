Dino Nuhagic heeft versie 1.3.1 van NTLite uitgebracht, een programma waarmee gebruikers een custom-built installatie-cd voor Windows 7 of hoger kunnen maken. Dino is geen onbekende op dit gebied, hij is ook de maker van nLite en vLite, die hetzelfde doen, maar dan voor Windows XP en Vista.
NTLite kan onder meer ongebruikte componenten verwijderen en hotfixes, updates en drivers toevoegen. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om alvast veel instellingen te maken, tweaks toe te passen en vragen die bij het installeren naar voren komen te beantwoorden, zoals de registratiesleutel, gebruikersaccounts en netwerkinstellingen. Op deze manier verkort het programma de installatietijd.
Nieuw is dat NTLite ook een reeds geïnstalleerde Windows kan aanpassen. Ook nieuw is dat er verschillende versies zijn. De basisversie is gratis, maar heeft beperkte functionaliteit. Zo kan er bijvoorbeeld maar een beperkt aantal componenten worden verwijderd en is het niet mogelijk een bestaande installatie aan te passen. De volledige versie kost een kleine 45 euro en er kan ook een commerciële licentie worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 1.2 build 4750 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in NTLite 1.3.1.5060New
Update
- Unattended: Skip Welcome Center (SkipUserOOBE), Skip Windows Welcome (SkipMachineOOBE)
- Tweaks: ‘Quick access’
- Tweaks: ‘Show frequently used folders in Quick access’
- Tweaks: ‘Show recently used files in Quick access’
- Tweaks: ‘Open File Explorer to’
- Tweaks: ‘Hide folder merge conflicts’
- Tweaks: ‘Use Sharing Wizard’
- Tweaks: ‘Show recently opened items in Jump Lists on Start or the taskbar’
- Tweaks: ‘Let Microsoft provide more tailored experiences with relevant tips and recommendations by using your diagnostic data’
- Tweaks: ‘Include drivers with Windows Updates’
- Tweaks: Prompt ‘Windows Update is on its way’ message
- Components-Compatibility: ‘Samsung Switch’ protection option
- UI-Translation: Thanks for Czech (Tom)
Fix
- Components: ‘Edge HTML core’ split from ‘IE Engine’
- Components: Moved ‘Windows Update’ under ‘Windows Component Store’
- UI-Translation: Thanks for Arabic (thamermousa), Chinese Traditional (Matt), Farsi (Mona mon), French (tistou),
- Italian (gabritb01), Spanish (Oleada)
- Components-Win8.1: ‘Core Metro Services’ removal login issue
- Components-Win10: Sysprep generalize error after some app removals
- Components-Win10: Skip error prompt if connected online while installing
- Components-Win10.1703.332: ‘Bitlocker’ causing WinSetup.dll error during install
- Source: Server 2008 R1 Core image loading
Changes in NTLite 1.3.0.5024Upgrade
Fix
- Components-Win10RS2: ‘Paint 3D’ split from ‘Paint’
- Components-Win10.15063.250: ‘Windows Search’ removal was having the ‘sihost.exe’ logon error
- Features: Auto-saved preset was saving all features as enabled when using ‘Install Updates wizard’
Changes in NTLite 1.3.0.5020New
Upgrade
- Components-Win10RS2: ‘Devices Flow’
- Components-Win10RS2: ‘Wi-Fi Direct Services Connection Manager Service’
- Components-Win10RS2: ‘Windows Mixed Reality’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Replace Command Prompt with Windows PowerShell in the start button right-click menu’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Use Hotspot 2.0 Online Sign-Up to get connected’
Fix
- Components-Win10RS2: Associated Settings pages of the removed components are now hidden upon removal
- Components-Win10: ‘User Data Storage and Access services’ was split into ‘User Data Access’, ‘User Data Storage’ and ‘Contact Data’
- Components: gpedit.msc does not need ‘WMI Core’ any more
- UI-Translation: Thanks for French (tistou), Chinese Simplified (Gskening and jockeysoft), Arabic (thamermousa), Spanish (Oleada), Portugues-Brasil (Igor)
- Components-Win10RS2: Live app removal was breaking Sysprep Generalize
- Components-Win10: ‘User Data Storage and Access services’ was breaking notifications
- Components-Win10: ‘Windows Reader’ is renamed to ‘Windows PDF Engine’
- Components: Leftovers for ‘Mobile Device Management’, ‘Media Streaming’, ‘Xbox App’, ‘Miracast’, ‘Paint’, ‘Point Of Service’
Version 1.3 mergeNew
Upgrade
- Apply: Image Tasks (easily automate tasks across other image editions)
- Drivers: Live driver install
- Source: Delete image edition context menu option
- Components: ‘Active Directory’
- Components: ‘App Readiness’
- Components: ‘Browser window frame (IEFrame)’ split from IE Engine
- Components: ‘Device Association Service’
- Components: ‘DevQuery Background Discovery Broker’
- Components: ‘Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP)’
- Components: ‘IKE and AuthIP IPsec Keying Modules’
- Components: ‘Interactive Services Detection’
- Components: ‘Network Connected Devices Auto-Setup’
- Components: ‘Performance Counters’
- Components: ‘Performance Logs and Alerts’
- Components: ‘Windows Image Resource (SysWOW64)’
- Components: “Legacy symbolic links”
- Components: “Optional Features”
- Components: “Remote Access Auto Connection Manager”
- Components: “VPN Support”
- Components: “Windows Connection Manager”
- Components: “Windows Management Instrumentation” Providers, Core and Service
- Components-Win10: ‘Event Tracing for Windows (ETW)’
- Components-Win10: ‘KMS Connection Broker’
- Components-Win10: ‘Storage Tiers Management’
- Components-Win10: ‘Windows Insider Hub’
- Components-Win7: WLAN compatibility option
- Apply: Page redesigned to accomodate Image Tasks, toolbar options moved to Updates and Drivers
Changes in NTLite 1.2.2.4984New
Upgrade
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Automatically install suggested apps’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Get fun facts, tips, tricks, and more on your lock screen”
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Get tips, tricks, and suggestions as you use Windows’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Occasionally show suggestions in Start’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Pre-installed apps’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Pre-installed OEM apps’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Show me Windows welcome experience after updates’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Windows lock screen spotlight’
Fix
- Components-Win10RS2: ‘System Resource Usage Monitoring’ removes more and renamed to ‘Data Usage service’
- UI-Translation: Thanks for French (tistou), Spanish (Oleada), Arabic (thamermousa)
- Components-Win10RS2: ‘Camera Framework Server’ removal was breaking ‘Voice Recorder’
- Components-Win10RS2: ‘Radio Management’ added to WLAN Compatibility
- Components-Win10RS2: ‘Tablet PC’ removal was breaking ‘Sticky Notes’
- Components-Win10RS2: ‘WindowsMaps’ removal was crashing Settings ‘Change where new content is saved’
Changes in NTLite 1.2.1.4970New
Upgrade
- General: Windows 10 1703 (10.0.15063 – Redstone 2) ‘Creators Update’ support
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Let Windows track app launches to improve Start and search results’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Let apps use Tasks’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Let apps access diagnostic information’
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: ‘Let apps run in the background’
Fix
- UI-Translation: Thanks for Spanish (Oleada), Chinese Simplified (Gskening and jockeysoft)
- Components-Win7: ‘prnms001.inf’ removal fix (now lists both versions of the file)
- Components-Win10: ‘Task Scheduler’ leftovers
- Components-Win10: ‘Windows Store’ removal was breaking Edge (autoclosed itself)
- Components-Win10RS2: ‘App Readiness’ locked to Live only
Changes in NTLite 1.2.1.4944New
Upgrade
- Tweaks-Win10RS2: “Show sync provider notifications”
Fix
- UI-Translation: Thanks for Farsi (Mona mon), French (tistou), Italian (gabritb01), Arabic (thamermousa)
- Components-Win7: Disk cleanup updates, was stuck after some removals
- Tweaks: “On resume, display logon screen” type fixed
Changes in NTLite 1.2.1.4916New
Upgrade
- General: Win10 Insider Preview 15048 support
- Tweaks: ‘Privacy’ options for OOBE and Settings, Users and Machine (helpful for fully unattended scenarios)
- Tweaks: ‘Automatic update of the root certificate trust list’
- Tweaks: ‘Automatic update of the speech models’
- Tweaks: ‘Collect application inventory’
- Tweaks: ‘Delivery Optimization’
- Tweaks: ‘Include Malicious Software Removal Tool updates’
- Tweaks: ‘OneDrive’ enable/disable
- Tweaks: ‘Windows Defender’ enable/disable
Fix
- Components: Moved ‘Windows Apps’ to a dedicated branch
- Components: ‘Proximity’ added to Store compatibility
- UI-Translation: Thanks for French (tistou), German (KrX and Sebastian), Dutch (Rene), Farsi (Mona mon), Chinese Simplified (Gskening and jockeysoft), Portugues-Brasil (Igor), Chinese Traditional (Matt)
- Fix: Telephony removal was breaking People and Calendar apps
Changes in NTLite 1.2.0.4861Upgrade
Fix
- Components: “Help file support (CHM)” split from “Windows Help Content”
- Components-Win7: IKE service leftovers
- General: Various minor fixes merged from 1.3 beta
- Updates: build 4860-4861 fixed crash while integrating in certain situations
Changes in NTLite 1.2.0.4830Upgrade
Fix
- UI-Translation: Thanks for German (KrX), Dutch (Rene), French (tistou), Italian (gabritb01), Chinese Traditional (Matt), Portugues-Brasil (Igor), Chinese Simplified (Gskening and jockeysoft), Polish (Macio)
- Source: ESD conversion from Win7 as a host
- Components: ‘Accessibility OSK’ SystemWOW64 leftovers
- Components: ‘Help Wizard’ leftovers
- Components: Driver removal in a second session after ‘Component Store’ removal
- Components: Moved ‘Windows Defender’ in live removal as last to reduce slowdown after
- Components-Win10: ‘Windows Reader’ detection
- Components-Win10-LTSB2016: ‘Hyper-V’ removals was breaking OOBE
Changes in NTLite 1.2.0.4755Upgrade
Fix
- Components-Win7: UAC removal enabled, live only
- Updates: new KBs support, Win7 recommended stack to KB3177467 only
- UI-Translation: Thanks for Dutch (Rene)
- Components: big delay at the end of removals in certain combinations
- Components-Win10: OneDrive leftover with 14393.726 cumulative