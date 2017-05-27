Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 27 mei 2017 11:53, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: NTLite

Dino Nuhagic heeft versie 1.3.1 van NTLite uitgebracht, een programma waarmee gebruikers een custom-built installatie-cd voor Windows 7 of hoger kunnen maken. Dino is geen onbekende op dit gebied, hij is ook de maker van nLite en vLite, die hetzelfde doen, maar dan voor Windows XP en Vista.

NTLite kan onder meer ongebruikte componenten verwijderen en hotfixes, updates en drivers toevoegen. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om alvast veel instellingen te maken, tweaks toe te passen en vragen die bij het installeren naar voren komen te beantwoorden, zoals de registratiesleutel, gebruikersaccounts en netwerkinstellingen. Op deze manier verkort het programma de installatietijd.

Nieuw is dat NTLite ook een reeds geïnstalleerde Windows kan aanpassen. Ook nieuw is dat er verschillende versies zijn. De basisversie is gratis, maar heeft beperkte functionaliteit. Zo kan er bijvoorbeeld maar een beperkt aantal componenten worden verwijderd en is het niet mogelijk een bestaande installatie aan te passen. De volledige versie kost een kleine 45 euro en er kan ook een commerciële licentie worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 1.2 build 4750 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: