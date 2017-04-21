Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 21 april 2017 22:52, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Wine HQ

Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgekomen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.467 titels. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: