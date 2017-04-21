Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgekomen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.467 titels. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.0.1 (total 47):
- Deprecated tools/wineinstall
- 14897: DirectDraw games (Jojo's Fashion Show 2: Las Cruces demo, The Chosen: Well of Souls) try to lock surface with invalid dwSize
- 14939: Black & White: DXTC to ARGB converter not implemented
- 17495: Open dialog crashes if the desktop folder is at a Unicode path that cannot be represented in the current locale
- 18477: Need For Speed Most Wanted crashes after accepting video settings changes
- 19888: Venom Codename: Outbreak - initial menu screen is black (no menu items)
- 25700: MessageBox does not display last word if string contains '&' (ampersand)
- 26603: iMesh 10 crashes at startup (needs wmvcore.dll.WMCreateReaderPriv)
- 27580: Wine Notepad command line parser eats the first 2 letters when the path starts with / (it should only do this for valid command line options)
- 30308: Property sheet fails to display Page Title
- 35993: Graphical Glitches in Agarest Generations of War
- 38354: Multiple games and applications need msvcr120.dll._except1 (Audacity 2.1.0, Tera Online)
- 38485: New Marvel Heroes 2015 Launcher crashes on unimplemented function dhcpcsvc.dll.DhcpRequestParams
- 39048: MIDI Clock Messages are Corrupted Between Wine and ALSA
- 39920: Nanocad 5.: file open/import dialog does not open
- 40392: ComicRack 0.9.x (.NET 4.5 app) hangs/crashes on startup when executing WMI query
- 40938: UE4 games (Ether One Redux, Into the Stars) crash while loading with "BackBuffer->GetResource() has 3 refs, expected 1" error
- 40952: improper escaping of quotes in command line
- 41448: Civilization II Unhandled page fault on read access
- 41579: Rush for Berlin Gold crashes after the intro videos
- 41623: Odallus The Dark Call crashes while starting if a force feedback enabled controller is plugged in
- 41648: AmiBroker 6.00 fails, when run, with raise_exception Unhandled exception
- 41725: Unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll._except1 (Starcraft 2 main menu, Firefox)
- 41830: Updating group box text causes garbage
- 41926: Zafehouse demo crashes with Call from 0x7b43c14c to unimplemented function ddraw.dll.GetSurfaceFromDC, aborting
- 42001: SC2 unimplemented function ucrtbase.dll._except1
- 42022: The Magic School Bus Explores The Solar System needs msvideo.dll16.DRAWDIBPROFILEDISPLAY
- 42023: The Magic School Bus Explores The Solar System crashes on launch; appears to be missing some files
- 42078: Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara needs d3dx11_43.dll.D3DX11CreateShaderResourceViewFromMemory
- 42093: Git for Windows 2.7.0 needs unimplemented function rstrtmgr.dll.RmShutdown
- 42094: winamp needs unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.IoStopTimer
- 42096: Steam -> RPGMaker 2003 needs unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.BaseFlushAppcompatCache
- 42159: Sega Bug crashes immediately
- 42212: WOLF RPG Editor: Division by zero when winegstreamer is enabled
- 42218: mshtml/tests/dom crashes in xul while running test_doc_elem
- 42244: QQ 2013 needs ntoskrnl.exe.IoCreateFile
- 42245: QQ 2013 needs ntoskrnl.exe.KeClearEvent
- 42257: Warpath 21st Century does not have sound
- 42303: Magic: The Gathering Online 4.0 crashes when entering the battle
- 42306: One Note Free Retail installer crashes in xmllite
- 42315: Piriform Speccy 1.3 needs setupapi.dll.CM_Get_Child_Ex
- 42361: DX Library: PlaySoundFile() doesn't play MP3 files with specific extra headers
- 42365: Unimplemented function msvcr120.dll.fesetenv
- 42367: KiriKiri Z based games: main screen doesn't update.
- 42469: GetOpenFileName should expand environment variables in lpstrInitialDir
- 42483: Build for Ubuntu Precise fails because MPG123_IGNORE_INFOFRAME is undeclared
- 42557: NVIDIA GeForce GT 525M detected as GeForce GTX 470
- 42567: Acid Pro Trial 7.0e fails to install