Er is met versienummer 2.6 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.456 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.6 (total 25):
- Multi-threaded command stream in Direct3D.
- More Shader Model 5 instructions.
- More support for 3D textures.
- Better font transformations in DirectWrite.
- 2624: In dialogs, an incorrect extra WM_ERASEBKGND is sent after WM_PAINT
- 22220: TNR MoonLight 2.31.122 works incorrectly
- 27638: combined hindi text like nna kra causes the keyboard cursor to go far off
- 29997: StudioTax 2011 crashes during installation
- 30684: Mono: GroupBox draws border line after text
- 38213: Japanese vertical text incorrected
- 39856: Regedit: Default registry key is not the same as on Windows
- 40508: The Witness: black screen on start (32-bit version)
- 40628: Multiple games need msvcr110.dll.?_Id@_CurrentScheduler@details@Concurrency@@SAIXZ (World of Tanks v0.9.15, Bethesda.net Launcher, Train Fever)
- 40786: Legacy of kain Defiance to crashes when called by script
- 41403: Ri-li 2.0.1: No window content shown (just title bar)
- 41774: Rogue operatives - only white screen in game with HUD
- 41995: Neverwinter Online broken graphics and game crash with DX11
- 42352: The Solus Project: Backend can't handle opcode gather4
- 42449: Multiple apps need function msvcr120.dll.fesetround (0 A.D., BeamNG.drive)
- 42655: Aliens vs. Predator (2010) needs d3dx11_42.dll.D3DX11FilterTexture
- 42707: World of Warships: Cannot display inventory and clan screens
- 42736: scanf doesn't work as expected when using format string contains non-ascii chars
- 42747: DevExpress .NET Installer needs function uiautomationcore.dll.UiaReturnRawElementProvider
- 42748: Flickering, disappearing text in Steam client user interface (DirectWrite enabled)
- 42762: Multiple 64-bit games no longer start with a seh unwind error (No Man's Sky (GOG), Witcher 3, Gal*Gun Double Peace)
- 42774: WinHttpQueryAuthSchemes fails to return the correct supported value for multiple WWW-Authenticate
- 42782: Wine iexplore crashes loading http://news.theraoffice.com
- 42799: Neverwinter Online needs SM4 retc instruction
- 42803: Large data received on a 401 error causes authentication to fail