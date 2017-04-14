Cookies op Tweakers

Wine logo Er is met versienummer 2.6 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.456 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Multi-threaded command stream in Direct3D.
  • More Shader Model 5 instructions.
  • More support for 3D textures.
  • Better font transformations in DirectWrite.
Bugs fixed in 2.6 (total 25):
  • 2624: In dialogs, an incorrect extra WM_ERASEBKGND is sent after WM_PAINT
  • 22220: TNR MoonLight 2.31.122 works incorrectly
  • 27638: combined hindi text like nna kra causes the keyboard cursor to go far off
  • 29997: StudioTax 2011 crashes during installation
  • 30684: Mono: GroupBox draws border line after text
  • 38213: Japanese vertical text incorrected
  • 39856: Regedit: Default registry key is not the same as on Windows
  • 40508: The Witness: black screen on start (32-bit version)
  • 40628: Multiple games need msvcr110.dll.?_Id@_CurrentScheduler@details@Concurrency@@SAIXZ (World of Tanks v0.9.15, Bethesda.net Launcher, Train Fever)
  • 40786: Legacy of kain Defiance to crashes when called by script
  • 41403: Ri-li 2.0.1: No window content shown (just title bar)
  • 41774: Rogue operatives - only white screen in game with HUD
  • 41995: Neverwinter Online broken graphics and game crash with DX11
  • 42352: The Solus Project: Backend can't handle opcode gather4
  • 42449: Multiple apps need function msvcr120.dll.fesetround (0 A.D., BeamNG.drive)
  • 42655: Aliens vs. Predator (2010) needs d3dx11_42.dll.D3DX11FilterTexture
  • 42707: World of Warships: Cannot display inventory and clan screens
  • 42736: scanf doesn't work as expected when using format string contains non-ascii chars
  • 42747: DevExpress .NET Installer needs function uiautomationcore.dll.UiaReturnRawElementProvider
  • 42748: Flickering, disappearing text in Steam client user interface (DirectWrite enabled)
  • 42762: Multiple 64-bit games no longer start with a seh unwind error (No Man's Sky (GOG), Witcher 3, Gal*Gun Double Peace)
  • 42774: WinHttpQueryAuthSchemes fails to return the correct supported value for multiple WWW-Authenticate
  • 42782: Wine iexplore crashes loading http://news.theraoffice.com
  • 42799: Neverwinter Online needs SM4 retc instruction
  • 42803: Large data received on a 401 error causes authentication to fail

Civilization IV d.m.v. Wine

Versienummer 2.6
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 18,14MB
Licentietype GPL
+3 Yoshi2889
14 april 2017 17:54
Een van de meer interessantere versies, vind ik. :) In deze zit namelijk de CSMT (Multi-threaded Command Stream) functionaliteit. Dit zet de OpenGL calls in een aparte thread om zo de boel niet op te houden. Games kunnen zo veel sneller draaien, vaak zelfs even snel of sneller dan Windows.

Uit een oude mailing list post:
*) A lot of games see 50%-100% performance improvements and now run as
fast as on Windows or even faster. Examples are Source-Engine based
games, StarCraft 2, 3DMark 2001.
Op YouTube zijn erg veel comparisons te vinden tussen normale Wine en Wine-Staging (waar deze functionaliteit al een hele tijd in zit). Deze Reddit user had een tijd terug ook een kleine benchmark gedraaid:
https://www.reddit.com/r/..._wine_staging_is_awesome/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yoshi2889 op 14 april 2017 17:54]

