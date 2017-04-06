Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (90 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 52 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. Nieuw in versie 52 is onder meer dat afbeeldingen nu als data-uri's in berichten worden toegevoegd. Verder is er nu een keuzemenu waarmee snel de manier waarop mappen worden weergegeven, kan worden aangepast. Daarnaast is het in Lightning nu mogelijk om evenementen in tabbladen te bewerken. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

New
  • Folder pane toolbar and folder view selector (replacement for folder view arrows)
  • Optionally remove corresponding data files when removing an account from Thunderbird
  • Import settings from Becky! Internet Mail
  • Possibility to copy message filter
  • Dictionary setting is restored when editing a draft. Content-Language header (RFC 3282) transmitted with message
  • Calendar: Event can now be created and edited in a tab
  • Calendar: Processing of received invitation counter proposals
  • Chat: Support Twitter Direct Messages
  • Chat: Liking and favoriting in Twitter
  • Chat: XMPP: Support SASL SCRAM authentication mechanism
  • Chat: Support Jabber/XMPP Message Carbons (XEP-280)
Changed
  • IMPORTANT: The way images are included in a compose window has changed. Images are now included as data URIs and not as references to parts of other messages or operating system files. This allows better interoperability with office packages such as MS Office or LibreOffice. Images linked from locations on the internet will no longer be downloaded and attached to the message automatically. This can be changed for each image individually via the Image Properties dialog or globally by setting the preference mail.compose.attach_http_images.
  • Correspondents column now default for all new folders, can be switched off with preference mail.threadpane.use_correspondents
  • When replying to a mailing list, reply will be sent to address in From header ignoring Reply-to header
  • On Linux PulseAudio is now required to play sound
  • Formatting toolbar is now left in place when delivery format is switched to plain text only
  • Messages in IMAP folders read on external device are now filtered by default
  • Folders backed by mbox storage larger than 4GB are supported without warning (unless preference mailnews.allowMboxOver4GB is set to false)
  • IMAP caching now uses Mozilla's latest caching technology
  • Chat: Removed Yahoo! Messenger support (since Yahoo removed support)
Fixed
  • Message preview pane non-functional after IMAP folder was renamed or moved
  • Editing in paragraph format: Pressing Shift+Enter sometimes doesn't move the cursor to the next line
  • Various corrections when composing messages in paragraph format
  • Paste as quotation doesn't always work
  • Long lines in plain text replies not properly wrapped
  • Undesired white-space before signature in paragraph mode
  • When attachment unavailable, compose shows endless "Attaching..." message instead of error
  • Text encoding of reply sometimes incorrect (uses encoding of last viewed message)
  • Text encoding of message display, reply or forwarded message sometimes incorrect (uses encoding of attachment)
  • Delivery Format not preserved for saved drafts (Auto-Detect|Plaintext|HTML|Both)
  • Reply to own e-mail does not reply with the correct identity
  • IMAP message part caching
  • Links with escaped non-ASCII (international) characters can't be clicked
  • Calendar: Events specified in timezone "local time" generate alerts in UTC time
  • Chat: XMPP Resource collisions

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Thunderbird screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 52.0.0
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/thunderbird/all.html
Licentietype Freeware
0 mainvoid
6 april 2017 16:56
De download links werken niet bij mij; op de FTP server staan ze wil;

Nederlands
https://releases.mozilla....d/releases/52.0/win32/nl/

Voor andere edities:
https://releases.mozilla....bird/releases/52.0/win32/
0 tiguan
@mainvoid6 april 2017 17:09
Updaten vanuit Thunderbird zelf gaat ook prima.
Auteur 0 Drobanir
@mainvoid6 april 2017 17:15
De downloadpagina biedt inderdaad nog 45.8.0 aan. Zoals tiguan aangeeft werkt updaten vanuit Thunderbird prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Drobanir op 6 april 2017 17:16]

0 vanaalten
6 april 2017 16:58
Leuk dat het nog onderhouden wordt, ik blijf het ook gebruiken - maar waar ik nog echt op zit te wachten (adresboek met goede carddav-support) blijft uit. En je kan wel met plugins (Sogo) gaan werken, maar heel erg lekker werkt dat in het huidige adresboek toch niet.
0 MadEgg

@vanaalten6 april 2017 17:16
Onderhouden is dan ook wel alles. De integratie met CalDAV en CardDAV is belabberd - CalDAV dan wel native via Lightning tegenwoordig, maar bijvoorbeeld een .ics attachment rechtstreeks in je agenda importeren? Natuurlijk niet. Autodiscovery van CalDAV en CardDAV resources? Nee, ook niet - zelf handmatig met complexe URL's klooien.

Ook lekker handig dat de sneltoetsen voor commando's een modifier missen. Ik heb zo vaak dat ik in het zoekvenster wil typen maar de focus verkeerd ligt. Als ik dan de A type, dan wordt het huidige mailtje gearchiveerd en kan ik hem er weer uit gaan vissen, bijvoorbeeld.

Nee, er komt af en toe een nieuwe release uit, maar ik heb niet het idee dat er echt iets veranderd aan het programma. Ontwikkeling lijkt volledig stil te liggen. Misschien dat als er security vulnerabilities ontdekt worden ze gepatched worden maar verder?
0 vanaalten
@MadEgg6 april 2017 17:30
Ben het helemaal met je eens dat er geen echte ontwikkeling meer is, behalve kleine dingen, maar wat betreft
een .ics attachment rechtstreeks in je agenda importeren?
Als je de 'today/events' pane aan de rechterkant van je mailwindow open hebt, dan kan je een .ics-attachment vanuit de mail met drag&drop naar die today-pane slepen. Niet de mooiste oplossing, maar het werkt wel.
0 swimmer5122
6 april 2017 17:10
Er blijken ook problemen te zijn met lightning (de agenda plugin) in deze versie. Ik heb die echt nodig, dus heb ik de update nog niet uitgevoerd.
