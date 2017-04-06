Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 6 april 2017 16:51, 7 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 52 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. Nieuw in versie 52 is onder meer dat afbeeldingen nu als data-uri's in berichten worden toegevoegd. Verder is er nu een keuzemenu waarmee snel de manier waarop mappen worden weergegeven, kan worden aangepast. Daarnaast is het in Lightning nu mogelijk om evenementen in tabbladen te bewerken. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

New Folder pane toolbar and folder view selector (replacement for folder view arrows)

Optionally remove corresponding data files when removing an account from Thunderbird

Import settings from Becky! Internet Mail

Possibility to copy message filter

Dictionary setting is restored when editing a draft. Content-Language header (RFC 3282) transmitted with message

Calendar: Event can now be created and edited in a tab

Calendar: Processing of received invitation counter proposals

Chat: Support Twitter Direct Messages

Chat: Liking and favoriting in Twitter

Chat: XMPP: Support SASL SCRAM authentication mechanism

Chat: Support Jabber/XMPP Message Carbons (XEP-280) Changed IMPORTANT: The way images are included in a compose window has changed. Images are now included as data URIs and not as references to parts of other messages or operating system files. This allows better interoperability with office packages such as MS Office or LibreOffice. Images linked from locations on the internet will no longer be downloaded and attached to the message automatically. This can be changed for each image individually via the Image Properties dialog or globally by setting the preference mail.compose.attach_http_images.

Correspondents column now default for all new folders, can be switched off with preference mail.threadpane.use_correspondents

When replying to a mailing list, reply will be sent to address in From header ignoring Reply-to header

On Linux PulseAudio is now required to play sound

Formatting toolbar is now left in place when delivery format is switched to plain text only

Messages in IMAP folders read on external device are now filtered by default

Folders backed by mbox storage larger than 4GB are supported without warning (unless preference mailnews.allowMboxOver4GB is set to false)

IMAP caching now uses Mozilla's latest caching technology

Chat: Removed Yahoo! Messenger support (since Yahoo removed support) Fixed Message preview pane non-functional after IMAP folder was renamed or moved

Editing in paragraph format: Pressing Shift+Enter sometimes doesn't move the cursor to the next line

Various corrections when composing messages in paragraph format

Paste as quotation doesn't always work

Long lines in plain text replies not properly wrapped

Undesired white-space before signature in paragraph mode

When attachment unavailable, compose shows endless "Attaching..." message instead of error

Text encoding of reply sometimes incorrect (uses encoding of last viewed message)

Text encoding of message display, reply or forwarded message sometimes incorrect (uses encoding of attachment)

Delivery Format not preserved for saved drafts (Auto-Detect|Plaintext|HTML|Both)

Reply to own e-mail does not reply with the correct identity

IMAP message part caching

Links with escaped non-ASCII (international) characters can't be clicked

Calendar: Events specified in timezone "local time" generate alerts in UTC time

Chat: XMPP Resource collisions

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0.0 voor macOS (Fries)