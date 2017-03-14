Adobe heeft versie 25 uitgebracht van Flash Player en de Integrated Runtime. Deze browser-plugin maakt het mogelijk om Flash-content, waaronder zogenaamde rich Internet applications en streaming audio en video, af te spelen. Flash Player zit ingebakken in Google Chrome en Microsoft Edge, voor andere browsers zal het los geïnstalleerd moeten worden. Het gebruik is alweer een tijdje op zijn retour ten gunste van html5 en steeds meer browsers vereisen een extra muisklik om Flash-content alsnog af te spelen. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.
New Features
Fixed Issues
- iOS SDK Upgrade
The AIR Runtime is now built with the iOS 10 SDK, which enables AIR developers to use ANEs built with iOS 10 APIs without using the –platformSDK switch while packaging with ADT.
- AS3 API to get Compilation Information for iOS
AIR 22 had significant changes to the Android Video pipeline. For more information, see the Release Notes for that release. If your application is facing issues because of these changes, starting AIR 25, you can fallback to the older video pipeline using a new tag named in the application descriptor to enable/disable MediaCodec for Android. When setting this flag as true MediaCodec is disabled and video is decoded using OpenMax AL just like in AIR 21. The default value for this tag is false.
- Local Storage Support in StageWebView for Android
Starting with AIR 25 (with swf version 36 and above) we have introduced a new API for ActionScript developers to determine if their application is running with the compiled runtime or interpreted runtime. The new API “isCompiledAOT” has been added to the NativeApplication class.
- Adding support for new languages in AIR Mobile
Starting in AIR 25, we have added support for the following languages:
- Danish (da)
- Norwegian (nb)
- Hebrew (iw)
- Multidex support for Android
Starting in AIR 25, MultiDex support is available for Android. Through MultiDexing, developers can package apps that exceed the 64K references limit. Usually, the 64K references limit is reached when ANEs contain many methods.
- Offset support for drawToBitmapData()
Beginning in AIR 25, capturing current buffer data of the back render buffer through drawToBitmapData() allows offsets for capturing a target rectangle from buffer instead of complete buffer.
- Instanced Drawing on AIR Desktop
Instanced drawing feature which was available for AIR Mobile is now available in AIR Desktop. This feature helps developers to use a model of graphical object and render it multiple times in a single frame. This reduces draw calls and hence rendering and overall performance is smoother.
- Separate HTTP and HTTPS permissions for Camera and Microphone
With Flash Player 24 release, we provided users with a fine-grained control over how permissions are granted for their camera and microphone data. These settings are visible in the Global Settings Manager and Native Control Panel for Mac and Windows.With the latest update, users can customize these settings from the Native Control Panel for both HTTP and HTTPS on Linux too.
Flash Player
AIR
- Pressing Space bar in the Text Field makes the app behave abnormally.( FP-4198253)
- Flash Player 24.0.0.221 quits unexpectedly(FP-4198250)
- Wacom tablet click inputs doesn't work with latest chrome version 55 (FLASH-4187112)
- Unresponsive behaviour is observed for microphone on Windows 10/FireFox (FP- 4061929)
- [Windows 10] Movie reload or restart playing when user clicks "SPACE" key. (FP-4198252)
- Multiple security and functional fixes
- [Android] Allocations made by async texture upload are not freed up after multiple asynchronous uploads(AIR-4198245)
- [Android] Framerate of application is very low in PowerVR GPU while using renderMode as GPU(AIR-4174521).
- Unable to install the application on iOS Simulator(AIR-4198023)
- TEXTURE_READY event is dispatched very soon when uploading the RectangleTexture repeatedly(AIR-4198247)
- [iOS]Starling apps using starling.image.mask quits unexpectedly on low-end devices(4187140)
- [MAC] Adobe AIR_64 Helper and ExtendedAppEntryTemplate64 creates problems while codesigning MAC Captive App.(AIR-4189809)
- Starling does not display any content on Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics with AIR 24 (AIR-4198176, AIR-4198227)
- flash.ui.GameInput fires DEVICE_ADDED / DEVICE_REMOVED events in an endless loop (AIR-4198163)