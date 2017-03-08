AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. Deze uitgave, die door AMD als optioneel wordt aangeduid, voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor het spel Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.
Support For
New Multi GPU Profile for:
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
Up to 6% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.2.1 (1)
Fixed Issues
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 11)
Known Issues
- Battlefield 1 may experience flickering textures or terrain when returning to game after performing a task switch.
- For Honor may experience flickering or corruption on character models when highlighting them in menus.
- For Honor may experience texture flickering in Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
- Radeon Settings may fail to install the latest graphics driver on systems with user accounts that contain spaces.
- Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products.
- Custom fan settings in Radeon WattMan are sometimes not retained after the system enters sleep or hibernate.
- Adjusting Radeon WattMan settings on some Radeon R9 380 series products may cause display flickering or application hangs.
- System may fail to reboot when "Restart Now" is selected during a custom Radeon Software install.
- Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology may experience stuttering or flickering on some multi display system configurations.
- Radeon ReLive is not functional when Hyper-V is enabled on Windows .
- Counter-Strike : Global Offensive may experience stuttering when using Radeon Chill.
- DOTA 2 may experience stuttering on some system configurations with Radeon ReLive enabled.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands may sometimes fail to launch in three or four way Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands may experience flicker in Multi GPU system configurations when performing a tsk switch or changing graphics settings while the game is running.
- Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.
- AMD FreeSync technology mode may not be compatible or function with Sniper Elite 4.
- Enabling supersampling in Sniper Elite 4 may cause image cropping.
- Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.
- A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike : Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
- Shadow Warrior 2 may fail to enable Multi GPU on game launch due to a missing application profile in Radeon Settings.
Disclaimer
- The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may stop working after hot unplugging of a secondary display.
- Radeon ReLive will not allow recording settings to change with Instant Replay enabled. A workaround is to disable Instant Replay and change settings then enable Instant Replay.
- Vulkan applications may experience a game hang when using Radeon ReLive to record.
- Radeon ReLive will not notify an end user of low disk space during recording.
- System information overlay is only generated on first run and will not be repopulated when system configuration is changed.
- Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of March 4, 2017 on the Radeon RX 480 graphics card, on a test system comprising Intel i7 5960X CPU, 16GB DDR4-2666 Mhz system memory, Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition driver 17.2.1 and Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.3.1and Windows 10 x64 using the game Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands. At 2560x1440, Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.1 scored on average 44.79 frames per second and Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.2.1 scored on average 42.1 frames per second using the Radeon RX 480 graphics card, which is 6% faster performance. PC manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary based on use of latest drivers.