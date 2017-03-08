Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 7 reacties
Bron: AMD, submitter: Makie

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. Deze uitgave, die door AMD als optioneel wordt aangeduid, voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor het spel Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Support For
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
    Up to 6% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.2.1 (1)
New Multi GPU Profile for:
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 11)
Fixed Issues
  • Battlefield 1 may experience flickering textures or terrain when returning to game after performing a task switch.
  • For Honor may experience flickering or corruption on character models when highlighting them in menus.
  • For Honor may experience texture flickering in Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
  • Radeon Settings may fail to install the latest graphics driver on systems with user accounts that contain spaces.
  • Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products.
  • Custom fan settings in Radeon WattMan are sometimes not retained after the system enters sleep or hibernate.
  • Adjusting Radeon WattMan settings on some Radeon R9 380 series products may cause display flickering or application hangs.
  • System may fail to reboot when "Restart Now" is selected during a custom Radeon Software install.
  • Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology may experience stuttering or flickering on some multi display system configurations.
  • Radeon ReLive is not functional when Hyper-V is enabled on Windows .
  • Counter-Strike : Global Offensive may experience stuttering when using Radeon Chill.
  • DOTA 2 may experience stuttering on some system configurations with Radeon ReLive enabled.
Known Issues
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands may sometimes fail to launch in three or four way Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands may experience flicker in Multi GPU system configurations when performing a tsk switch or changing graphics settings while the game is running.
  • Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.
  • AMD FreeSync technology mode may not be compatible or function with Sniper Elite 4.
  • Enabling supersampling in Sniper Elite 4 may cause image cropping.
  • Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.
  • A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
  • Counter-Strike : Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
  • Shadow Warrior 2 may fail to enable Multi GPU on game launch due to a missing application profile in Radeon Settings.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
  • The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
  • Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
  • Radeon ReLive may stop working after hot unplugging of a secondary display.
  • Radeon ReLive will not allow recording settings to change with Instant Replay enabled. A workaround is to disable Instant Replay and change settings then enable Instant Replay.
  • Vulkan applications may experience a game hang when using Radeon ReLive to record.
  • Radeon ReLive will not notify an end user of low disk space during recording.
  • System information overlay is only generated on first run and will not be repopulated when system configuration is changed.
Disclaimer
  1. Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of March 4, 2017 on the Radeon RX 480 graphics card, on a test system comprising Intel i7 5960X CPU, 16GB DDR4-2666 Mhz system memory, Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition driver 17.2.1 and Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.3.1and Windows 10 x64 using the game Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands. At 2560x1440, Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.1 scored on average 44.79 frames per second and Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.2.1 scored on average 42.1 frames per second using the Radeon RX 480 graphics card, which is 6% faster performance. PC manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary based on use of latest drivers.

AMD Radeon Crimson ReLive

Versienummer 17.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download http://support.amd.com/en-us/download
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (7)
Vorig artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
Overige software

Gerelateerde producten

AMD Radeon Software geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (7)

-1706+13+21+30Ongemodereerd3
+2 dylan111111
8 maart 2017 16:59
Mag ik even zeggen dat amd goed bezig is!?

Echt een waslijst een relevante problemen die zijn opgelost!

New Multi GPU Profile for:

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 11)

Fixed Issues

Battlefield 1 may experience flickering textures or terrain when returning to game after performing a task switch.
For Honor may experience flickering or corruption on character models when highlighting them in menus.
For Honor may experience texture flickering in Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
Radeon Settings may fail to install the latest graphics driver on systems with user accounts that contain spaces.
Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products.
Custom fan settings in Radeon WattMan are sometimes not retained after the system enters sleep or hibernate.
Adjusting Radeon WattMan settings on some Radeon R9 380 series products may cause display flickering or application hangs.
System may fail to reboot when "Restart Now" is selected during a custom Radeon Software install.
Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology may experience stuttering or flickering on some multi display system configurations.
Radeon ReLive is not functional when Hyper-V is enabled on Windows .
Counter-Strike : Global Offensive may experience stuttering when using Radeon Chill.
DOTA 2 may experience stuttering on some system configurations with Radeon ReLive enabled.
Reageer
+1 DSTech
8 maart 2017 16:27
Hoop dat ze de fout van versie 17.2.1 er uit hebbben gehaald.
na de install hiervan zag hij alleen nog maar 1 monitor en niet meer mijn twééde.
Reageer
+1 hoi3344
8 maart 2017 16:37
De disclaimer bevat ook best interessante informatie. 6% O+
Reageer
0 MightyPenguin
@hoi33448 maart 2017 16:50
Klinkt goed, maar ik vraag me altijd af hoe waar dit is. Klinkt een beetje als "wij van WC eend". Lijkt me alleen mogelijk in sommige randsituaties waarna ze het over de hele performance trekken.

Je haalt toch niet ineens 6% meer frames door een beetje code te herschrijven, lijkt mij? (Misschien wel, ik heb er geen verstand van hoor)
Reageer
0 AceAceAce
@MightyPenguin8 maart 2017 16:52
Kan best, als ze inefficiente code hebben...

Heb ene keer een tooltje herschreven zien worden en een klus van 3 dagen opeens in 30 minuten zien doen.
Reageer
0 hoi3344
@kuyichi8 maart 2017 16:55
HAHA JA DAT IS WEL HEEL ERG HÉ. HAHAHAHAHA HET WAS NOG LANG ONRUSTIG OP TWEAKERS!! 8)7
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*