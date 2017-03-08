Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 5 reacties
Bron: The Tor Project

Tor Browser Bundle logo (75 pix) Versie 6.5.1 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om na te gaan wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. Deze uitgave is gebaseerd op de Extended Support Release van Firefox versie 45.8.0 en wordt geleverd met de volgende aantekeningen:

Tor Browser 6.5.1 is released

This release features important security updates to Firefox.

This is the first minor release in the 6.5 series and it mainly contains updates to several of our Tor Browser components: Firefox got updated to 45.8.0esr, Tor to 0.2.9.10, OpenSSL to 1.0.1k, and HTTPS-Everywhere to 5.2.11.

Additionally, we updated the bridges we ship with Tor Browser and fixed some regressions that came with our last release.

In Tor Browser 6.5 we introduced filtering of content requests to resource:// and chrome:// URIs in order to neuter a fingerprinting vector. This change however breaks the Session Manager addon. Users who think having extensions like that one working is much more important than avoiding the possible information leakage associated with that can now toggle the 'extensions.torbutton.resource_and_chrome_uri_fingerprinting' preference, setting it to 'true' to disable our defense against this type of fingerprinting.

An other regression introduced in Tor Browser 6.5 is the resizing of the window. We are currently working on a fix for this issue.

Here is the full changelog since 6.5:

All Platforms

  • Update Firefox to 45.8.0esr
  • Tor to 0.2.9.10
  • OpenSSL to 1.0.2k
  • Update Torbutton to 1.9.6.14
    • Bug 21396: Allow leaking of resource/chrome URIs (off by default)
    • Bug 21574: Add link for zh manual and create manual links dynamically
    • Bug 21330: Non-usable scrollbar appears in tor browser security settings
    • Translation updates
  • Update HTTPS-Everywhere to 5.2.11
  • Bug 21514: Restore W^X JIT implementation removed from ESR45
  • Bug 21536: Remove scramblesuit bridge
  • Bug 21342: Move meek-azure to the meek.azureedge.net backend and cymrubridge02 bridge
Linux
  • Bug 21326: Update the "Using a system-installed Tor" section in start script

Tor Browser 6.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Tor Project
Download https://www.torproject.org/download/download.html.en
Licentietype GPL
Vorig artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
Browsers

Gerelateerde producten

Tor Browser geen prijs bekend
+1 Vince_
8 maart 2017 08:34
Is dit voor mijn privacy nou echt veel beter dan mijn huidige setup?

Chrome met plugins als, Privacy Badger, HTTPS Everywhere en uBlock
+ PIA VPN

Welke voordelen heb ik mocht ik de Tor Browser icm PIA VPN draaien op mijn Windows 10?
Ben wel benieuwd namelijk :P

En lever ik hiermee veel op snelheid in?
Reageer
+2 kozue

@Vince_8 maart 2017 08:42
Is dit voor mijn privacy nou echt veel beter dan mijn huidige setup?

Chrome <...>
Volgens mij beantwoord je hiermee je eigen vraag al: ja dus. Je geeft om privacy maar gebruikt wel een browser van de grootste tracker op internet? |:(
Reageer
0 Neko Koneko
@kozue8 maart 2017 09:10
[...]

Volgens mij beantwoord je hiermee je eigen vraag al: ja dus. Je geeft om privacy maar gebruikt wel een browser van de grootste tracker op internet? |:(
Nog net niet "Gepost vanaf mijn Android telefoon" ;)
Reageer
0 Da Queen
8 maart 2017 09:15
Waarom zou je als 'normaal' persoon zo'n netwerk gebruiken? Heb 't idee dat mensen die dit gebruiken zich bezighouden met duistere praktijken?

Het lijkt me niet dat als je illegaal Batman wil downloaden dit nodig is, aangezien je in ons land toch niet opgepakt kan worden hiervoor, dus waarom dan?

Daarnaast denk ik dat je toch achterhaalt kan worden, met alles. Waar is de garantie dat dit niet zo is met dit netwerk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Da Queen op 8 maart 2017 09:16]

Reageer


