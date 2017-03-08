Versie 6.5.1 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om na te gaan wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. Deze uitgave is gebaseerd op de Extended Support Release van Firefox versie 45.8.0 en wordt geleverd met de volgende aantekeningen:

This release features important security updates to Firefox.

This is the first minor release in the 6.5 series and it mainly contains updates to several of our Tor Browser components: Firefox got updated to 45.8.0esr, Tor to 0.2.9.10, OpenSSL to 1.0.1k, and HTTPS-Everywhere to 5.2.11.

Additionally, we updated the bridges we ship with Tor Browser and fixed some regressions that came with our last release.

In Tor Browser 6.5 we introduced filtering of content requests to resource:// and chrome:// URIs in order to neuter a fingerprinting vector. This change however breaks the Session Manager addon. Users who think having extensions like that one working is much more important than avoiding the possible information leakage associated with that can now toggle the 'extensions.torbutton.resource_and_chrome_uri_fingerprinting' preference, setting it to 'true' to disable our defense against this type of fingerprinting.

An other regression introduced in Tor Browser 6.5 is the resizing of the window. We are currently working on a fix for this issue.

Here is the full changelog since 6.5:

All Platforms

Update Firefox to 45.8.0esr

Tor to 0.2.9.10

OpenSSL to 1.0.2k

Update Torbutton to 1.9.6.14 Bug 21396: Allow leaking of resource/chrome URIs (off by default) Bug 21574: Add link for zh manual and create manual links dynamically Bug 21330: Non-usable scrollbar appears in tor browser security settings Translation updates

Update HTTPS-Everywhere to 5.2.11

Bug 21514: Restore W^X JIT implementation removed from ESR45

Bug 21536: Remove scramblesuit bridge

Bug 21342: Move meek-azure to the meek.azureedge.net backend and cymrubridge02 bridge