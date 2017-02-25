Illustrate heeft release 16.2 van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, mp4, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Tegenwoordig is er ook een versie voor macOS. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen aangebracht:
New
CD Ripper
- iTunes compatible Work and Movement abilities in CD Ripper. Note iTunes currently only supports m4a (Apple Lossless or AAC) with these tags.
- All programs, if startup off screen, then moved back onto screen (such as last use on monitor no longer available)
Bug Fixes
- Art menu: new option 'copy to clipboard'
- Now stops Windows from sleeping whilst ripping
- Title set on main page at top
- Can press space to toggle check status for all selected tracks
- Re-ordered the text boxes at the top, album made bigger
- Rip as one moved to options menu
- Work, movement number, count and name boxes when genre is classical or opera
- Excludes utility codecs such as [ReplayGain]
- Indicates if cannot rename ._ temp file at end of ripping
- Wave encoder: added 88KHz and 176KHz to frequency settings
- mp3 and m4a better at handling multi designated artists (and those which are not such as AC/DC)
- Tag editor shows the right hand part of filename if not enough room to display.
- Core Converter will only indicate 1 error (not 9) if cannot tag file after converting
- Music Converter Disables DSP button for utility codecs which cannot have DSP effects
- Batch Converter refreshes track listing after conversion, showing new files (if converted to same folder)
- If clicking CD Ripper or Batch Converter on title bar when was not active, but is maximized, no longer restores down the window
- CD Ripper could edit the totals line
- CD ripper >> album art […] button >> “view current art fullsize” was not working
- CD ripper: estimate size column was cleared after meta received
- CD ripper: when insert a new disc the Error and information page would still show values from last disc
- On some systems it could report 'missing encoder' when encoding
- Batch converter would not show check marks on filter page if have more than 2000 artists / etc
- FLAC tagger would not change tag if FLAC file was missing vendor item in tag (all FLAC files should have these)
- Tag editor would not delete a standard shown tag if the name was different to the standard shown value
- CD Ripper if type a new artist into the album art search page, was not clearing existing results
- FLAC tagger would not write tags if the FLAC file contains 2 Id tag blocks
- CD Ripper commercial metadata would be unavailable during trial
- id3v2 art with a description of 'A bright colored fish' (17) can be deleted
- Music Converter selecting preserve source path would add {_._} to naming