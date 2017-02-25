Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 25 februari 2017 17:54, 0 reacties • Feedback

Illustrate heeft release 16.2 van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, mp4, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Tegenwoordig is er ook een versie voor macOS. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen aangebracht: