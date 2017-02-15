Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 378.66 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows Vista en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer een nieuwere versie van de vidio sdk. De changelog laat verder natuurlijk diverse bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:
New Features
Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:
- Video SDK 8.0
- High-bit-depth (10/12-bit) decoding (VP9/HEVC)
- OpenGL input surface support for encoder
- Weighted Prediction
- H.264 ME-only mode enhancements
Added or updated the following compatibility mode profiles:
- Sniper elite 4 - Not recommended
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 378.66
- Sniper Elite 4 - Excellent
- For Honor - Excellent
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Second Life 64-bit]: World view is tinted blue after disabling Advanced Lighting Model. [200274562]
- [The Division]: Shadows flicker after enabling PCSS. [1867573]
- [Kepler GPUs][Battlefield 1]: There is flickering in the game when using TAA. [1865681]
- [SLI][Battlefield Day28 Patch]: The menu text becomes jittery with SLI is enabled. [1837721]
- [SLI][Surround][GeForce GTX 1080]: The system crashes when launching games in SLI Surround using HDMI 2.0 connections. [1834142]
- [GeForce GTX 1080][Heroes of Storm]: The game crashes when launched. [200274793]
- [GeForce 860M][Notebook]: Direct X games crash. [1868454]
- [Minecraft]: Java SE Binary crashes pointing to nvinitx.dll. [200274582]
- [GeForce GTX 980 Ti]: The driver is unable to detect multiple TV models. [1788948]
Windows 8.1/Windows 8 Open Issues
- [Pascal][Notebook]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]
- [GeForce GTX 980][CUDA]: Driver error occurs when trying to compute with GPUGrid CUDA application.[1869402]
- [NVENC][Steam]: NvFBC H.264 encode crashes. [1867544]
- [Surround][DirectX 11 apps] Only red and blue colors are visible when playing videos at resolutions >= 1080P on one surround monitor.[200273552]
- [GM204, Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC] Game crashes pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]
- [GM204, ShadowPlay] For Honor silently crashes if intro video is skipped and instant replay is on. [200247313]
- [SLI] [GeForce GTX 970M] Level loading hangs in Gears of War 4. [1826307]
- [367.77, WDDM 2.1] Driver install/overinstall requires reboot. [1757931]
- [SLI, GP104] Installer prompts for reboot during express overinstall of 372.69 driver on 372.54. [200231806]
- [GM204] Quantum Break window either remains blank or freezes in game scene in windowed mode. [1804910]
- Surround Display icon disappears after rotate mode set to portrait. [200201040]
- [Luxmark 3.0] Display driver stopped responding while running benchmark LuxBall HDR (Simple Bechmark:217K triangles). [200153736]
- [347.09, GM204] Blank screen observed on an ASUS Tiled display when system resumes from shutdown or hibernation with Fast boot option enabled from BIOS. [1591053]
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [Video, Notebook] The NVIDIA Control Panel video color settings have no effect on YouTube flash video playback within Internet Explorer 10. [999485]
- [GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]
- [SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046]
- [3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]