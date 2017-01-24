Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 378.49 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows Vista en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer verbeteringen voor diverse spellen, waaronder Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access en de gesloten bèta van For Honor. De changelog laat verder natuurlijk diverse bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:
Game Ready
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta.
Added support for the following products:
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- GeForce GTX 1050 notebook
- GeForce GTX 1050 Ti notebook
Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:
- Battlefield 1
- Deus Ex: Breach Standalone - added DirectX 11 profile
- Diablo III - added DirectX 11 profile
- Dreadnought(2016) - added DirectX 11 profile
- LEGO: Minifigures Online - added SLI-Single profile
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Shooter Game (HDR) - added DirectX 11 profile
- Sniper Elite 4 - added DirectX 11 profile
- Space Hulk: DeathWing - added SLI-Single profile
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Watch Dogs 2
3D Compatibility Mode Profiles
- Resident Evil 7 - not recommended
- Conan Exiles - not recommended
These games must be run in DirectX 10/11 mode to see improvements and are not compatible with 3D Vision Surround mode. See “3D Compatibility Mode” on page 5 for more information. Added or updated the following compatibility mode profiles:
Windows 10 Fixed Issues
- Watch Dogs 2 - excellent
Windows 10 Issues
- [GeForce TITAN X][Just Cause 3] Random flashes occur in the game. [1846802]
- [GeForce GTX 1080][Wargames: Red Dragon]: The system reboots after switching to full-screen mode while playing the game. [1838863]
- [GeForce GTX1080]: Random TDR/black screens occur when running GPU-intensive Direct X applications after updating to Windows 10 Anniversary Update. [1811614]
- [GeForce GTX 1070][Alienware Graphics Amplifier] The graphics card is not detected upon installing the driver. [200236450]
- [GeForce GTX 1070][Battlefield 1] Rain puddles appear dark. [1853262]
- [GeForce GTX 1060] A superfluous audio end point entry appears in the Windows Sound Devices panel after resuming from hibernate mode. [200253633]
- Assassins Creed - Syndicate shows intermittent flickering black or white patches on game character faces. [200211264]
- [SLI][Battlefield 1]: Texture flickering occurs in the game with SLI enabled. [200252872]
- [Hitman pro][DirectX 12] Flickering corruption appears in the game if the multi-GPU option is enabled from the in-game settings. [200252498]
- [Folding @ Home] Work unit errors occur. [200262613/1831430]
- [Diablo 3 DirectX 11] SLI profile needed. [1859126]
Windows 8.1/Windows 8 Issues
- [Surround][DirectX 11 apps] Only red and blue colors are visible when playing videos at resolutions >= 1080P on one surround monitor.[200273552]
- [GM204, Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC] Game crashes pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]
- [GM204, ShadowPlay] For Honor silently crashes if intro video is skipped and instant replay is on. [200247313]
- [SLI] [GeForce GTX 970M] Level loading hangs in Gears of War 4. [1826307]
- [367.77, WDDM 2.1] Driver install/overinstall requires reboot. [1757931]
- [SLI, GP104] Installer prompts for reboot during express overinstall of 372.69 driver on 372.54. [200231806]
- [GM204] Quantum Break window either remains blank or freezes in game scene in windowed mode. [1804910]
- Surround Display icon disappears after rotate mode set to portrait. [200201040]
- [SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046]
- [Luxmark 3.0] Display driver stopped responding while running benchmark LuxBall HDR (Simple Bechmark:217K triangles). [200153736]
- [347.09, GM204] Blank screen observed on an ASUS Tiled display when system resumes from shutdown or hibernation with Fast boot option enabled from BIOS. [1591053]
Windows 7 Issues
- [3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]
- [Video, Notebook] The NVIDIA Control Panel video color settings have no effect on YouTube flash video playback within Internet Explorer 10. [999485]
- [GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]
- [SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046]
- [3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]