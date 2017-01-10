Foxit Software heeft versie 8.2 van Foxit Reader uitgebracht. Dit alternatief voor Adobe Reader kan uitstekend overweg met de meeste pdf-documenten, maar complexe of zeer grote documenten vormen soms een iets te grote uitdaging. Voor computers met beperkte resources is het echter een uitkomst. Tegenwoordig kunnen documenten ook on-line in Foxit Cloud opgeslagen worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features and Improvements
Issues Addressed
- Share comments and discussions
- Post opinions or ideas on PDF documents in Discussion Board to share and discuss with others.
- Enhanced collaboration with Connected Review
- All comment activities on the PDF document can be viewed at a glance and filtered from a comment dashboard.
- Fast web view support
- Convert files as linearized PDF files that can be opened and viewed even before the whole file is downloaded.
- ECM and Network Drive support
- Preview non-PDF files in SharePoint and popular network drives (Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, and Dropbox) within Reader by automatically converting them to PDF.
- Content Sensitive Help
- Provide feature-based self-help tools that include a “Tell Me More” link that can connect you to a help center and search feature.
- Foxit Cloud Reading
- Provides users with seamless reading experience across platforms and devices.
- All published comments can be synchronized on both desktop and mobile devices during Connected Review, letting you never miss an important message.
- Convert .xps files to PDFs.
- Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.