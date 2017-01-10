Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 5 reacties
Bron: Foxit Software

Foxit Reader logo (45 pix) Foxit Software heeft versie 8.2 van Foxit Reader uitgebracht. Dit alternatief voor Adobe Reader kan uitstekend overweg met de meeste pdf-documenten, maar complexe of zeer grote documenten vormen soms een iets te grote uitdaging. Voor computers met beperkte resources is het echter een uitkomst. Tegenwoordig kunnen documenten ook on-line in Foxit Cloud opgeslagen worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features and Improvements
  • Share comments and discussions
  • Post opinions or ideas on PDF documents in Discussion Board to share and discuss with others.
  • Enhanced collaboration with Connected Review
  • All comment activities on the PDF document can be viewed at a glance and filtered from a comment dashboard.
  • Fast web view support
  • Convert files as linearized PDF files that can be opened and viewed even before the whole file is downloaded.
  • ECM and Network Drive support
  • Preview non-PDF files in SharePoint and popular network drives (Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, and Dropbox) within Reader by automatically converting them to PDF.
  • Content Sensitive Help
  • Provide feature-based self-help tools that include a “Tell Me More” link that can connect you to a help center and search feature.
  • Foxit Cloud Reading
  • Provides users with seamless reading experience across platforms and devices.
  • All published comments can be synchronized on both desktop and mobile devices during Connected Review, letting you never miss an important message.
  • Convert .xps files to PDFs.
Issues Addressed
  • Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.

Foxit Reader 7 screenshot (620 pix)

Reacties (5)

+2 SpiceWorm
10 januari 2017 11:28
Dit was vroeger lichte software maar is ondertussen een draak van een programma. Ook regelmatig dat deze crasht bij het openen van pdf files. Iemand een goed alternatief?
+2 BeosBeing
@SpiceWorm10 januari 2017 11:32
SumatraPDF
Evince
http://pdfreaders.org/
En tegenwoordig ook Edge, Chrome en Firefox.
en natuurlijk Adobe Reader DC echter alleen als je alle PDF functies nodig hebt. Probleem met Foxit is dat ze mee zijn gegeaan met die vele functies te ondersteunen en daarmee ook de vulnerabilities hebben meegenomen.
0 weballey
@SpiceWorm10 januari 2017 11:39
STDU viewer is ook wel een aardige: http://www.stdutility.com/stduviewer.html

Voor de meeste pdf's heb je trouwens helemaal geen aparte viewer nodig. Firefox en Chrome kunnen zelfstandig pdf weergeven.
0 gwystyl
10 januari 2017 11:49
De tekst mag wel eens herzien worden, want klein en licht is het al lang niet meer zoals SpiceWorm ook zegt. Op computers met weinig resources zou ik tegenwoordig eerder SumatraPDF of PDF Xchange Viewer zetten.

Vroeger heb ik Foxit veel gebruikt, maar omdat het steeds meer features had die ik niet gebruikte en daardoor steeds groter en logger werd ben ik overgestapt op PDF Xchange Viewer. Deze wordt helaas niet meer verder ontwikkeld (is vervangen door PDF Xchange Editor), dus ik ben blijven hangen bij versie 2.5. Die is nog lekker klein en licht en geeft alle PDF's die ik er tegenaan gooi goed weer.
0 johanl79
10 januari 2017 12:09
Mee eens met bovenstaande reacties, ik installeerde vroeger altijd Foxit i.p.v. Adobe Reader maar inmiddels toch gewoon die laatste maar als standaard.
