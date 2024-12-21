Visual Studio Code is een opensource code-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.96.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het alweer een tijdje december is, wordt deze versie nog als de novemberuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. In versies 1.96.1 en 1.96.2 zijn verder nog enkele problemen verholpen en kan de gratis GitHub Copilot nu worden gebruikt:
Update 1.96.1 addresses these issues and enables the GitHub Copilot Free plan:
Update 1.96.2 addresses these issues.
- Handle signup issues in chat
- [v1.96] possible regression with
showHoverbehavior
- Ghost Text Gets Stuck In Some Cases
- Icon theme JSON parsing changed in 1.96.0
- Chat setup - tweak wording
- Module installation can fail in linux legacy server stages of prod pipeline
- November 2024 Recovery 1
- Quick chat request is transferred to panel chat but not the response
