Versie 8.7 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.7 bug-fixes & enhancements: Update to scintilla 5.5.2 & Lexilla 5.4.0. (Implement #15564)

Fix monitoring large files with frequent writes freezing the UI issue. (Fix #9661, #15611)

Fix regression of multiple selections in comboboxes of Find dialog. (Fix #15583)

Fix a single undo reverting many changes issue. (Fix #9426)

Improve Styler Configurator performance considerably. (Fix #12436, implement #15565)

Fix CVE-2014-9456 (but CVE-2014-9456 is not a “Security Vulnerability”). (Fix #12669)

Make find dialog status messages color customizable via Style Configurator. (Fix #5087)

Make individual tab color customizable via Style Configurator. (Fix #12156)

Add new plugin command NPPM_GETNATIVELANGFILENAME & notification NPPN_NATIVELANGCHANGED for native language being changed. (Fix #15513)

Fix Folder as Workspace sorting problem for network storage (Samba, WebDAV, WSL, etc.). (Fix #10557, #15397)

Fix closing unsaved clone document causing periodic backup loss issue. (Fix #8227)

Fix Style Config’s “User-defined keywords” not being saved properly after emptying it. (Fix #15543, #14303)

Add user-defined keyword ability for some supported programming languages (ActionScript, ASP, Bash, C, C++, C#, GDScript, Go, HTML, Java, JS, JSP, Lua, PHP, Python, RC, Swift, TypeScript, & XML). (Fix #15520)

Add Fluent Icons for enhancing FunctionList, Folder as Workspace & project panels’ icons in lite mode. (Implement #15541, #15532)

Fix Python smart indent issue when a string or comment line ends with a colon. (Fix #15528, #15534)

Add file type filters for UDL in Save dialogs. (Fix #8083, #11096)

Add TOML language (TOML format) support. (Fix #5631)

Add function list for TeX/LaTeX. (Implement #15595)

Recognize Cython files as Python. (Fix 3069#, #3767)

Fix edit zone not getting focus while clicking the active tab. (Fix #8446)

Add the ability to open the copy automatically after the “Save a Copy” command. (Fix #11861)

Fix inability to paste after removing read-only via menu. (Fix issue)

Add one more option for auto-indent so C-Like language indent can be disabled. (Fix #15396)

Fix Style Configurator regression: “URL hovered”’s “Go to Settings” not working. (Fix #15493)