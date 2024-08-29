Versie 3.14.2 van Ocenaudio is uitgekomen. Dit gratis geluidsbewerkingsprogramma is van Braziliaanse bodem en heeft versies voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals ondersteuning voor vst-plug-ins en het uitvoeren van een bewerking op verschillende plekken in een bestand tegelijk. Het openen en opslaan van bestanden gebeurt op de achtergrond, zodat het programma beschikbaar blijft. Verder is er een spectrumanalyzer aanwezig en het programma gaat zeer efficiënt om met geheugen. Het vergelijkbare Audacity heeft nog meer mogelijkheden en daardoor is Ocenaudio, zeker voor de beginnende gebruiker, net wat makkelijker te gebruiken. Sinds versie 3.14.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.14.2 Improves the indication of the side where the cursor is in a selection

Improves the behavior of the cursor in selections when the keyboard is used

Adds control in the toolbar to turn on, off and change playback speed

Adds the possibility of changing speed during playback

Adds a function to create new annotation tracks (in the markers tab of the audio properties dialog)

Adds a function to indicate in which annotation track you want to create a region (annotation)

Keeps the gain control always visible when it is active (regardless of the selection overlays option being active)

32-bit VST plugins are supported again on Windows (from Windows 10 onwards, sharing window identifiers between different processes is no longer allowed, so support for VST plugins is provided through a simplified interface)

Fixes a problem with applying effects to specific channels in audio with more than 8 channels

Fixes a problem with changing speed in tracks with more than 8 channels

Fixes problem with saving in AC3 on Windows

Fixes problem with zoom in some situations with few samples

Fixes problem that could cause unexpected closing when using AudioUnits

Fixes problem with selecting multiple files in the list of open files

Use of signature with valid certificates (with root on Windows) to reduce problems with false positives when downloading for Windows

Other bug fixes and improvements Changes in version 3.14.1 Fix recurrent opening on macOS 10.15

Fix built-in parameter selection in VST effects

Add openSUSE 15 support