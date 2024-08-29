Versie 3.14.2 van Ocenaudio is uitgekomen. Dit gratis geluidsbewerkingsprogramma is van Braziliaanse bodem en heeft versies voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals ondersteuning voor vst-plug-ins en het uitvoeren van een bewerking op verschillende plekken in een bestand tegelijk. Het openen en opslaan van bestanden gebeurt op de achtergrond, zodat het programma beschikbaar blijft. Verder is er een spectrumanalyzer aanwezig en het programma gaat zeer efficiënt om met geheugen. Het vergelijkbare Audacity heeft nog meer mogelijkheden en daardoor is Ocenaudio, zeker voor de beginnende gebruiker, net wat makkelijker te gebruiken. Sinds versie 3.14.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 3.14.2
Changes in version 3.14.1
- Improves the indication of the side where the cursor is in a selection
- Improves the behavior of the cursor in selections when the keyboard is used
- Adds control in the toolbar to turn on, off and change playback speed
- Adds the possibility of changing speed during playback
- Adds a function to create new annotation tracks (in the markers tab of the audio properties dialog)
- Adds a function to indicate in which annotation track you want to create a region (annotation)
- Keeps the gain control always visible when it is active (regardless of the selection overlays option being active)
- 32-bit VST plugins are supported again on Windows (from Windows 10 onwards, sharing window identifiers between different processes is no longer allowed, so support for VST plugins is provided through a simplified interface)
- Fixes a problem with applying effects to specific channels in audio with more than 8 channels
- Fixes a problem with changing speed in tracks with more than 8 channels
- Fixes problem with saving in AC3 on Windows
- Fixes problem with zoom in some situations with few samples
- Fixes problem that could cause unexpected closing when using AudioUnits
- Fixes problem with selecting multiple files in the list of open files
- Use of signature with valid certificates (with root on Windows) to reduce problems with false positives when downloading for Windows
- Other bug fixes and improvements
- Fix recurrent opening on macOS 10.15
- Fix built-in parameter selection in VST effects
- Add openSUSE 15 support