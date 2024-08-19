Software-update: DBeaver 24.1.5

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 24.1.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource-CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.1.5:
  • SQL Editor:
    • Added semantic analysis and Outline viewer support for CREATE and ALTER TABLE queries
    • Added presentation for warnings in semantic analysis results
    • Data type icons were redesigned
    • SQL error presentation was redesigned
    • ‘Execute SQL Script’ option behavior was fixed
    • SQL Output for SQL scripts was fixed
    • Output panel opening was fixed
    • Column aliases can now be copied with Advanced Copy option (thanks to @dstivanov)
    • Column validation for UPDATE SET clause was fixed
    • Issue with invalid table name was fixed
    • If all tabs with query results are pinned, a new tab with a new query result is created
  • Data Editor: Paste into the table with no foreign key was fixed
  • Database Navigator:
    • Connection visualization was fixed
    • Navigator icons were redesigned
  • Connectivity: Connection page for custom drivers with the URL template was fixed
  • General:
    • Opening links to local files has been restricted due to a security issue discovered by @LuskaBol
    • Improved error handling when trying to use not allowed characters in project name
  • Databases:
    • Altibase: Non-schema objects like Job, Database Link, Directory, and Library are now supported (thanks to @zennken)
    • BigQuery: Database monitoring dashboards were added
    • GaussDB driver was updated to version 4-1.1 (thanks to @GaussDB-Fans)
    • MariaDB: Geometry data type is now supported
    • Ocient: Incorrect DDL generation was fixed (thanks to @mjsterckx)
    • SQLite: Full text search was improved
    • SQL Server: Saving changes in procedures was fixed

DBeaver

Versienummer 24.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-08-2024 09:00
6 • submitter: danmark_ori

19-08-2024 • 09:00

6

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: DBeaver

Update-historie

19-05 DBeaver 25.0.5 1
05-05 DBeaver 25.0.4 0
21-04 DBeaver 25.0.3 4
07-04 DBeaver 25.0.2 0
24-03 DBeaver 25.0.1 2
03-03 DBeaver 25.0.0 4
17-02 DBeaver 24.3.5 0
03-02 DBeaver 24.3.4 0
20-01 DBeaver 24.3.3 4
06-01 DBeaver 24.3.2 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

DBeaver

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
4
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
jacobkap 19 augustus 2024 10:32
Ik gebruik DBeaver sinds mijn Studentenlicentie voor DataGrip is verlopen. Ik moet zeggen dat ik het een geweldig beheerprogramma vindt. Interface is oud en in het begin wat zoeken, maar zodra je het onder de knie hebt, is het geweldig
Pulse Factor 19 augustus 2024 18:02
Geweldige tool.

Gebruik deze op linux om mijn mariadb op mijn synology te beheren.

Weet iemand of je de scrollspeed kan aanpassen?
1 keer aan het wieltje draaien en je bent een halve pagina verder.

Ook wel irritant is als je de versie uit de store installeert en je een update melding krijgt, je vervolgens de versie van de dbeaver site download en je dan plots 2 versies op je systeem krijgt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pulse Factor op 19 augustus 2024 18:05]

dataindataout @Pulse Factor20 augustus 2024 08:45
Zelfde hier, melding dat er een update is die je naar de downloadpagina stuurt. In Linux gaat in principe allles via een package manager dus als je gevraagd wordt om iets te donwloaden moet er een belletje gaan rinkelen dat je eerst een sudo apt update, apt upgrade of snap refresh doet. Als je appimages gebruikt installeer je ook best meteen iets als AppImageLauncher als je store ze niet beheert.

2 versies kan handig zijn soms, een paar updates terug werkte de snap niet meer maar kon je verder met flapak als je niet wou downgraden.
Htbaa 19 augustus 2024 11:49
Fijn programma, maar de hoeveelheid releases mag van mij wel wat minder. Zo te zien is er iedere 2 weken een release?
GeroldM @Htbaa19 augustus 2024 14:18
Gezien het aantal databases dat ondersteund word, naast dat deze software op Windows, Linux en MacOS moet werken, dan kan ik mij voorstellen dat er nogal wat feedback en bugs op het bordje van de programmeur(s) terecht komt. Dan heb ik met het huidige release schema geen moeite.

Maar goed, ik lees de lijst van fixes en bepaal dan of de update wel/niet relevant is voor mijn doeleinden. Doe ik bij elke tool die ik gebruik trouwens.

Wat mij aan deze software bevalt is dat het een vrij generieke interface is voor meerdere soorten databases. Voor werk ondersteun ik SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Cassandra en SQLlite. Dan is die vrij generieke interface voor elke database wel een stuk handiger dan de interfaces van elke meegeleverde tool voor elke verschillende databases te openen.

DBeaver heeft ook zijn nukken, maar over het algemeen steekt het wel vrij logisch in elkaar. De standaard meegeleverde software kent vaak wel wat extra truukjes die niet in DBeaver zitten, maar het overgrote deel van werkzaamheden kan wel in DBeaver worden gedaan.
sfranken @Htbaa19 augustus 2024 17:03
Zoals @GeroldM ook al aangeeft, vanwege het grote aantal databases én platforms wat ondersteund worden. Alle updates/tweaks/wijzigingen in de databases die ondersteund worden moeten meegenomen worden, anders heb je kans dat database X (bijvoorbeeld Postgres) ineens niet meer werkt, of dat je query het niet doet. Dat is ook niet lekker als gebruiker.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq