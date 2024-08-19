Versie 24.1.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.1.5: SQL Editor: Added semantic analysis and Outline viewer support for CREATE and ALTER TABLE queries Added presentation for warnings in semantic analysis results Data type icons were redesigned SQL error presentation was redesigned ‘Execute SQL Script’ option behavior was fixed SQL Output for SQL scripts was fixed Output panel opening was fixed Column aliases can now be copied with Advanced Copy option (thanks to @dstivanov) Column validation for UPDATE SET clause was fixed Issue with invalid table name was fixed If all tabs with query results are pinned, a new tab with a new query result is created

Data Editor: Paste into the table with no foreign key was fixed

Database Navigator: Connection visualization was fixed Navigator icons were redesigned

Connectivity: Connection page for custom drivers with the URL template was fixed

General: Opening links to local files has been restricted due to a security issue discovered by @LuskaBol Improved error handling when trying to use not allowed characters in project name

Databases: Altibase: Non-schema objects like Job, Database Link, Directory, and Library are now supported (thanks to @zennken) BigQuery: Database monitoring dashboards were added GaussDB driver was updated to version 4-1.1 (thanks to @GaussDB-Fans) MariaDB: Geometry data type is now supported Ocient: Incorrect DDL generation was fixed (thanks to @mjsterckx) SQLite: Full text search was improved SQL Server: Saving changes in procedures was fixed

