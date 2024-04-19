Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.6 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Today we are happy to announce another milestone regarding ISC DHCP removal: the arrival of a DHCRelay replacement based on code forked and maintained by OpenBSD. While here the whole DHCP relay section was moved to MVC/API for the usual reasons and now offers a combined GUI for both DHCPv4 and DHCPv6 relay. As a special treat this also includes being able to run ISC DHCP as well as any desired relay at the same time.

The feedback for the WireGuard peer generator was quite extensive so a few more tweaks and fixes have been done in that area. Thank you for all the responses regarding that feature addition! Otherwise this update simply moves ahead with security-related third party updates in OpenSSL and PHP.

Last but not least we are releasing the OPNProxy (formerly business) plugin to the community version for fine-grained access control using Squid with Redis as a database backend. For more details please consult the available documentation linked below.