De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 115.8.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 115 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe gebruikersinterface aan, die van Mozilla de naam Supernova heeft meegekregen. Verder zijn de kalender en het adresboek verbeterd, en worden links niet meer in Thunderbird geopend, maar in de standaard webbrowser. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Fixes Settings: Updating tags failed if Automatic Updates were disabled

Size of collapsed folders in folder pane did not include size of subfolders

Reversing sort order of Grouped By views in quick search did not reverse

Removing threaded messages in a unified folder sometimes resulted in an incorrect number of levels in the thread

Thread collapsing did not behave correctly when copying thread messages in multi-folder view

S/MIME encryption failed to encrypt if unsupported certificate type was encountered

Decrypting a copy of an S/MIME encrypted, opaque-signed message created an unreadable message

Thunderbird sometimes changed the subject of messages selected while simultaneously decrypting a large PGP-encrypted message

"Quote message" menu item in compose window did not work when replying to message opened in separate tab

Toolbar customization window contents overflowed the window width

Security fixes