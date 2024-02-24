Software-update: XnView MP 1.6.5

XnViewMP logo (75 pix) Versie 1.6.5 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Fixed:
  • 3123: MWG in sidecar not shown
  • 3122: JPEG 2000 422
  • 3121: 'base path' & update files from catalog - more info.
  • 3120: Export - color profile not saved in PNG - more info.
  • 3119: Can't remove entry in Settings - Format colors - more info.
  • 3115: uncategorized not respecting match settings - more info.
  • 3114: Unify Message box - more info.
  • 3113: browser - thumbnails - cached size affects size of some thumbnails - more info.
  • 3110: Batch convert - Text - Wrap text if needed
  • 3108: RAW thumbnail orientation after Edit IPTC - more info.
  • 3107: 'Accessed Data' for folder - more info.
  • 3106: Default path opened - more info.
  • 3105: Paste doesn't use alpha channel - more info.
  • 3104: Image tab - Files list not updated on folder change - more info.
  • 3103: Summary on MacOS - more info.
  • 3102: Copy image with ICC to clipboard no longer convert color properly - more info.
  • 3101: Batch rename - files renamed without name - more info.
  • 3100: Rating-Label not readed when files are copied/moved from outside
  • 3098: Settings Toolbar - edit icon - more info.
  • 3097: Metadata menu without shortcut - more info.
  • 3096: Convert - Keep original file when encoded result is larger - more info.
  • 3095: CVE, Thanks to Junsoo Lee
  • 3094: CVE Thanks to Mateusz „LeftarCode” Lewczak
  • 3087: Search - 'Include folders' instead of 'Only folders' - more info.

XnView MP

Versienummer 1.6.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website XnSoft
Download https://www.xnview.com/en/xnviewmp/#downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-02-2024 16:07
submitter: easyriider
2 • submitter: easyriider

24-02-2024 • 16:07

2

Submitter: easyriider

Bron: XnSoft

Reacties (2)

patrickvdweide 24 februari 2024 20:29
Een heel fijn programma vooral ook om afbeeldingen in batch te bewerken.
easyriider 24 februari 2024 23:05
Vanaf deze versie is er ook een add-on om de achtergrond van een afbeelding te verwijderen.

https://newsgroup.xnview.com/viewtopic.php?t=46817

