Versie 1.6.5 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 3118: Edit IPTC - date/time - more info.
- 3117: Menu rotate - reshuffle items - more info.
- 3116: Menu Edit Image - move Add text / watermark - more info.
- 3112: Browser - search - reposition presets - more info.
- 3111: Import & Sort: Custom destination folder - more info.
- 3109: Batch convert - Remove alpha channel - more info.
- 3099: Show Prompt (stable diffusion) information - more info.
- 3123: MWG in sidecar not shown
- 3122: JPEG 2000 422
- 3121: 'base path' & update files from catalog - more info.
- 3120: Export - color profile not saved in PNG - more info.
- 3119: Can't remove entry in Settings - Format colors - more info.
- 3115: uncategorized not respecting match settings - more info.
- 3114: Unify Message box - more info.
- 3113: browser - thumbnails - cached size affects size of some thumbnails - more info.
- 3110: Batch convert - Text - Wrap text if needed
- 3108: RAW thumbnail orientation after Edit IPTC - more info.
- 3107: 'Accessed Data' for folder - more info.
- 3106: Default path opened - more info.
- 3105: Paste doesn't use alpha channel - more info.
- 3104: Image tab - Files list not updated on folder change - more info.
- 3103: Summary on MacOS - more info.
- 3102: Copy image with ICC to clipboard no longer convert color properly - more info.
- 3101: Batch rename - files renamed without name - more info.
- 3100: Rating-Label not readed when files are copied/moved from outside
- 3098: Settings Toolbar - edit icon - more info.
- 3097: Metadata menu without shortcut - more info.
- 3096: Convert - Keep original file when encoded result is larger - more info.
- 3095: CVE, Thanks to Junsoo Lee
- 3094: CVE Thanks to Mateusz „LeftarCode” Lewczak
- 3087: Search - 'Include folders' instead of 'Only folders' - more info.