Versie 7.5 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is haast onmisbaar voor elke e-readerbezitter. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS en kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, e-boeken bewerken en converteren om ze zo geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat en kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 7.0 is de mogelijkheid om notities toe te voegen aan bijvoorbeeld auteurs en series, en is ondersteuning voor EPUB-audioboeken toegevoegd. Ook kunnen er extra bestanden aan boeken worden toegevoegd, zoals bijvoorbeeld alternatieve omslagafbeelding en heeft Calibre nu een eigen prullenbak, die gebruikt kan worden in plaats van die in het besturingssysteem. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- Allow fine tuning the colors used in the calibre interface via Preference > Look & feel > Main interface > User interface colors.
Note that calibre no longer follows system colors on Linux in light mode (the only place where it used to follow system colors). However, there is a convenient button in the manage colors dialog to import the system colors.
- Full text search window: Add actions to the context menu to open the book at the clicked on result. Also allow using the view book shortcut to open the currently selected search result. Closes tickets: 2052462.
- When showing the Full text search dialog, pre populate the search box with the contents of the main calibre search box if the main search box contains a simple search. Closes tickets: 2052460.
New news sources
- Windows: Fix a regression in 7.0 that caused images referring to files on the disk within comments columns to not display in some circumstances.
- E-book viewer: Fix clock showing hour as zero instead of 12 between 12 and 1 am/pm
- Edit book: When wrapping selected text in a tag, preserve the selection after wrapping. Closes tickets: 2050100.
- Content server: Fix a periodic spurious error message when reading books in offline mode. Closes tickets: 2050075.
- Fix a regression in 7.0 caused by a regression in Qt that would result in calibre hanging rarely when using the cover browser view.
- Fix custom template functions not useable in save to disk templates. Closes tickets: 2049992.
- Fix a regression in 7.2 that caused the popup used for editing fields in the book list to be mis-positioned on very wide monitors.
- Version 7.5.1 fixes a bug in 7.5.0 where calibre would not start up using dark colors when the system was in dark mode on some windows installs and another bug that could cause errors when using cover grid mode with covers stored in CMYK colorspace. Closes tickets: 2052766.
Improved news sources
- ugeskriftet by morusn
- Martin Fowler and Gitbug Blogs by Lucas Lois
- El Diplo
- Science News
- Barrons
- Financial Times
- Business Today
- Le Monde
- Scientific American