Software-update: RouterOS 7.13.2

Mikrottik logo (79 pix) MikroTik heeft versie 7.13.2 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog sinds versie 7.13 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.13.2:
  • leds - fixed default LTE LED configuration for wAPR-2nD
  • lte - fixed cases where FG621-EA modem could be missing signal information in "lte monitor" (introduced in v7.13)
  • routerboard - added "reset-button" support for RBwAPR-2nD device
  • sfp - improved combo-sfp handling for CRS328-4C-20S-4S+
  • sfp - improved link establishment for RB4011 devices
  • vlan - fixed non-running VLAN interface after failed MTU change
  • wifi - fixed issue with setting country profile (introduced in v7.13.1)
What's new in 7.13.1:
  • bridge - fixed auto "path-cost" for bonding interfaces (introduced in v7.13)
  • console - updated copyright notice
  • dns - fixed domain name lookup resolving for internal services
  • fetch - do not require "content-length" for HTTP (introduced in v7.13)
  • fetch - fixed DNS resolving when domain has only AAAA entries (introduced in v7.13)
  • fetch - fixed fetch when using "src-path" with HTTP/HTTPS modes (introduced in v7.13)
  • fetch - fixed IPv4 address logging (introduced in v7.13)
  • fetch - improved file download stability with HTTP/HTTPS modes
  • leds - do not show LTE connection state/mode using RGB power LED from configless LTE modems (introduced in v7.13)
  • leds - fixed wireless type of LED triggers for routers using WiFi package (introduced in v7.13)
  • lte - fixed support for config-less modem detection (introduced in v7.13)
  • lte - fixed USB mode switch and initialization race condition for configless USB modems
  • modem - fixed SMS removal (introduced in v7.13)
  • port - fixed support for USB/serial adapters (introduced in v7.13)
  • switch - improved 100G interface stability for 98DX4310 and 98DX8525 switches
  • switch - minimise potential packet overflows on CRS354
  • system - improved system stability when processing packets in FastPath (introduced in v7.13)
  • timezone - updated timezone information from "tzdata2023d" release
  • tr069 - fixed bandwidth test
  • wifi - use "Latvia" as default value for "country" property
  • winbox - renamed "Wireless Table" menu to "Wifi"

Versienummer 7.13.2
Releasestatus Final
Website MikroTik
Download https://mikrotik.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (3)

Saeverix 15 januari 2024 23:29
Zojuist geinstalleerd op mijn RB4011iGS+, alles werkt zonder problemen.
ciscobuzz 16 januari 2024 21:17
Zojuist ook de upgrade uitgevoerd op de RB4011GS en hAP AC2. Alles werkt naar behoren.
Mathieu2022 18 januari 2024 16:14
Weet iemand waarom ik hiervoor zou willen kiezen en niet bv opnsense ofzo? Ik ben zelf nog op deze ontdekkingsreis.

Bedankt

