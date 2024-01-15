MikroTik heeft versie 7.13.2 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog sinds versie 7.13 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.13.2: leds - fixed default LTE LED configuration for wAPR-2nD

lte - fixed cases where FG621-EA modem could be missing signal information in "lte monitor" (introduced in v7.13)

routerboard - added "reset-button" support for RBwAPR-2nD device

sfp - improved combo-sfp handling for CRS328-4C-20S-4S+

sfp - improved link establishment for RB4011 devices

vlan - fixed non-running VLAN interface after failed MTU change

wifi - fixed issue with setting country profile (introduced in v7.13.1) What's new in 7.13.1: bridge - fixed auto "path-cost" for bonding interfaces (introduced in v7.13)

console - updated copyright notice

dns - fixed domain name lookup resolving for internal services

fetch - do not require "content-length" for HTTP (introduced in v7.13)

fetch - fixed DNS resolving when domain has only AAAA entries (introduced in v7.13)

fetch - fixed fetch when using "src-path" with HTTP/HTTPS modes (introduced in v7.13)

fetch - fixed IPv4 address logging (introduced in v7.13)

fetch - improved file download stability with HTTP/HTTPS modes

leds - do not show LTE connection state/mode using RGB power LED from configless LTE modems (introduced in v7.13)

leds - fixed wireless type of LED triggers for routers using WiFi package (introduced in v7.13)

lte - fixed support for config-less modem detection (introduced in v7.13)

lte - fixed USB mode switch and initialization race condition for configless USB modems

modem - fixed SMS removal (introduced in v7.13)

port - fixed support for USB/serial adapters (introduced in v7.13)

switch - improved 100G interface stability for 98DX4310 and 98DX8525 switches

switch - minimise potential packet overflows on CRS354

system - improved system stability when processing packets in FastPath (introduced in v7.13)

timezone - updated timezone information from "tzdata2023d" release

tr069 - fixed bandwidth test

wifi - use "Latvia" as default value for "country" property

winbox - renamed "Wireless Table" menu to "Wifi"